Proxyclick and Nedap commit to a partnership after months of intense software courtship

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxyclick announced today its enterprise visitor management system’s integration match made in heaven with Nedap’s AEOS access control system. “Security for life” and “Connect with confidence” are their mantras, respectively, as this partnership between Proxyclick and Nedap vows to help companies streamline their visitor access. The brainchild of this collaboration is set to deliver a seamless and secure wow factor for every visit made in and around AEOS-secured buildings.



“Proxyclick is a true visitor management specialist, which seamlessly fits with Nedap’s Best of Breed integration strategy.” said Wesley Keegstra, Nedap’s Technical Integration Specialist. “Together, we enhance operational efficiency, ensure a warm and professional welcome for visitors, all the while maintaining a highly secure environment. We look forward to the flexibility and innovation this partnership will afford our AEOS users.”

Proxyclick’s integration to the AEOS system will enhance visitor access via custom workflows and QR codes embedded in meeting invitation emails that serve as access credentials. Access rights and visitor details will be synced from Proxyclick to AEOS in real-time, cutting out the need for manual tasks across platforms.

"This integration further strengthens our approach to providing secure Integrated Visitor Experiences that are solutions-oriented for business continuity," states Gregory Blondeau, CEO of Proxyclick. “Proxyclick automatically puts visitor profiles into AEOS, benefiting the visitor and company alike with the combined security and convenience workflows we have. There's so much that can be done with it!”

For more information, visit https://www.nedapsecurity.com/technology-partner/proxyclick/ or contact:

Gregory Blondeau Wesley Keegstra Proxyclick Nedap N.V. T.(BE) +32 28 08 68 90 T. (NL) +31 6 53 78 84 58 T.(US) +1 646 585 9551 accesscontrol@proxyclick.com wesley.keegstra@nedap.com

About Proxyclick: Launched in 2010, Proxyclick’s cloud-based visitor management platform has created more than 20 million visits globally, to date. Proxyclick’s mission is to create millions of positive connections and transform the way people are welcomed in corporate offices around the world. This includes strategic partnerships for building the Integrated Visitor Experience. For more information, visit www.proxyclick.com/access-control .



About Nedap: It was 1929 when Nedap sprang into action, and today they have 750 people working with them across the world. Their experience in access control stretches back 35 years, and led to them developing AEOS— the first software-based security management system. Being an open system, AEOS allows for seamless integration with third-party solutions. For more information, visit www.nedapsecurity.com .



