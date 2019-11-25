GBT's Communication Microchip Patent Received Final Allowance Notice

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that its communication microchip patent application received final allowance notice and expected to be granted during the first quarter of 2020.



GBT's patent application for its secured communication integrated microchip (“IC”), named GopherInsight™, protects innovative integrated circuit technology targeted to be installed on IoT/mobile devices.

The microchip is designed to create a private, secured network for sharing information, and automatically adapts to the device's usage patterns. The system is intended to be self-learning and self-evolving according to variables such as power consumption, data transfer, communications priority and network performance.

The GopherInsight™ IC uses its own private network and satellite communications-based protocol to connect with other GopherInsight™ ICs in other IoT/mobile devices worldwide. The circuits and its associated systems are designed to be communication protocol-aware and able to self-adjust in real time. GBT’s comprehensive patent application covers new concepts and methodologies within several communications domains, among them mobile parallel processing, network database management, radio-based private, secured communication network, airplane mode and more.

The microchip can be implemented on a device's main board or micro SIM Card, which opens a wide variety of business possibilities. It also may be implemented as an integrated IP (Intellectual Property) unit on an existing Integrated Circuit. The patent application is expected to be granted during the first quarter 2020.

"This is one of our main inventions within the communications field and we are pleased to see it in its final approval stages," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "The patent is expected to be granted during the first quarter 2020 and protects a wide variety of technological concepts and methodologies implemented within an IC. This microchip technology, if commercially developed, can be implemented on a device's main electronic board, a micro SIM card or as an independent IP unit within other integrated circuits. We believe this could open a whole world of business opportunities licensing it to IC design firms. The new capabilities offered with this invention will enable design of high performance, low power, robust microchips that enhance our daily lives within a wide variety of domains. The technology comprises advanced manufacturing techniques which ensure lower cost and high silicon yield. Once the patent is granted, we intend to approach IoT/mobile firms to form partnerships for future advanced communication devices design and manufacturing."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/), is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

