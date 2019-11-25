Wrapping Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Wrapping Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Wrapping Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019 refers to the market of machines used to wrap or pack mass-produced products. These packing machines can pack small items like biscuits and chocolates as well as large packets such as pet food etc. The wrapping machines come in two variations, fully automatic and semi-automatic. Porter's five forces analysis is used to obtain crucial information about the wrapping equipment market.

The report provides information on the Global wrapping equipment market at a global, regional, and company level. The report only covers the stretch and shrink secondary wrapping segment of the market. The market for stretch and shrink wrapping is growing steadily due to the fact that it requires less warehouse space. The report also analyses the current market share of key players and provides predictions on the basis of current trends and data. Information about the key players in the industry, such as their production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market is also included in the report.

Segmentation

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Stretch Wrapping

Shrink Wrapping

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage industry

Chemical industry, others.

Market key player

ARPAC

BEUMER

Mollers North America

Pro Mach

Phoenix

Signode

Wulftec

Sealed Air

Lachenmeier

Regional Overview

Regionally, the report classifies the Global Wrapping Equipment market on the basis of production, consumption, export, and import. The report also covers key manufacturers active in the various regions along with crucial information such as market share, production capacity, manufacturing sites etc. The Asia Pacific region dominated the Wrapping equipment market with a market share of 42.1% in 2018. USA accounted for the largest market share in wrapping equipment market in North America. Increased foreign investment, advanced technology and new innovations in packing materials will drive the industry in the future.

Industry News

With the increase in urbanisation, the demand for consumer products will also rise. Wrapping equipment used for packing cement will also experience a surge in demand. The market is expected to at a rate of 6.40% per year from 2019-2023. The demand for stretch and shrink in increasing as it provides an excellent substitute for corrugated boxes and this demand will ensure further growth in the industry.

