TREB’s Halton Region Commercial Development Forum

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Real Estate Board’s latest Commercial Development Forum on November 27, 2019 at the Burlington Convention Centre.

This forum will cover the commercial market in Halton Region, broader commercial market trends, Halton Region’s economic development goals including employment, intensification, job creation, and commercial office space, as well as relationships between Halton Region and other surrounding regional commercial real estate markets.

AGENDA

Opening Remarks Michael Collins, 2019/2020 TREB President

Anita Cassidy, Acting Executive Director of the Burlington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) Commercial Market Economic Overview Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst & Director Service Channels, TREB Halton’s Commercial

Market Trends Ray Wong, Vice President, Data Operations, Altus Group Halton’s Economic Development Goals John Davidson, Halton Region’s Director of Economic Development, Legislative & Planning Services Halton Region Development Panel Doug Murray, VP and Sales Representative of Colliers International

Colin Sutherland, VP, Sales & Marketing of Geotab

Jeff Flemington, Principal and Broker of Avison Young

John Davidson, Director of Economic Development, Legislative & Planning Services of Halton Region

Date/Time/Location :

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

8:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Burlington Convention Centre. 8432 Leslie Street, 1120 Burloak Drive (map)

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs, (416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

