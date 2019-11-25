Aerospace Coatings Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast 2025

Aircraft Coatings Market 2019

Aircraft Coatings Market - 2019-2025



Aircraft Coatings Market

The Aircraft Coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, 2019 - 2025. One of the major factors driving the market growth is increasing production from the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific. However, stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrict the market growth.

Growing demand for powder coatings is also likely to boost the demand for Aircraft Coatings.

Investment opportunities in Middle East & Africa are expected to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Mankiewicz

DuPont

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Henkel

Ionbond

Zircotec

Hohman Plating & Manufacturing

Hentzen Coatings

GKN Aerospace

Argosy International

Exova

Key Market Trends

Water-borne Technology is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Though solvent borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

One of the key reasons that is restraining the growth of solvent-borne Aircraft Coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.

The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based Aircraft Coatings. Meanwhile the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.

Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.

Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Aircraft Coatings, followed by North America and Europe.

The growing automotive production in India and ASEAN countries is likely to boost the demand for Aircraft Coatings in Asia-Pacific.

Increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in Asian countries are also likely to boost the demand for Aircraft Coatings.

In 2018, the Chinese automotive production reached 27.81 million units, with a growth rate of -4.2% over 2017. However, the market is projected to recover over the forecast period.

Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Aircraft Coatings market is consolidated, as the majority of the market share is divided among a few of the companies. Some of the key players of the market include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

