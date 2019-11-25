Additional Non-Stop Flights to Mexico from Pittsburgh

Vacation Express adds winter flights to Cancun & summer non-stops to Los Cabos

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is excited to announce the expansion of winter non-stops to Cancun and the addition of summer non-stops to Los Cabos in 2020 from Pittsburgh. New winter, non-stop flights to Cancun will depart every Sunday from February 16 to April 5, 2020 for six-night packages from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Cancún International Airport (CUN). This expanded program will supplement the return of Vacation Express’ popular summer non-stops that departs every Sunday from June 7 to August 2, 2020 for 6-night packages. The brand new, non-stop flights to Los Cabos depart every Sunday from May 5 to August 2, 2020 for 6-night packages.



“We know that expanded service to the Caribbean and Mexico is important for many leisure travelers in our region and we’re excited that Vacation Express has continued to grow and provide those options,” said Bryan Dietz, vice president of air service development for Pittsburgh International Airport. “Passengers and destinations continue to increase from PIT and Vacation Express has been a good partner in helping to add to that momentum.”

There is a good reason that Cancun is such a popular destination for travelers across the US. The white-sand beaches set against the turquoise Caribbean Sea make for an ideal backdrop, while beachfront resorts offer a variety of accommodations sure to delight every traveler. Cancún International Airport serves as the gateway to some of Mexico’s most popular beach destinations with easy access to Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Riviera Maya, Costa and Playa Mujeres, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel and Holbox. From relaxing spas to high-energy activities, this ever-popular destination has something for every age and every type of traveler. Six-night winter packages to Cancun are available as low as $999 per person with kids stay, play and eat free and other great deals so available at select resorts.T

Vacation Express is proud to provide unparalleled experiences to travelers looking to immerse themselves in the picturesque beaches and majestic Sierra Madre mountains of Los Cabos. The imagery of Los Cabos is surreal; the sight of the cobalt-blue Pacific Ocean meeting the Sea of Cortez is almost as amazing as the savings. Six-night packages to Los Cabos are available as low as $999 per person. With kids stay, play and eat free options as well as resorts that provide the ideal adults-only getaway, travelers of every age can make the most of a dream Los Cabos vacation.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Cancun and Los Cabos are operated by VivaAerobus on an Airbus A320-series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, pretzels and optional seat upgrades. Passengers can choose from affordable flight add-ons, starting at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes front-row seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50 lbs.

While most travelers take advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, Vacation Express also offers airfare only deals on these flights. Both can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: TRestrictions apply. Call for details. *Package price reflects hotels that feature all-inclusive plans. Prices are per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised prices available for bookings made electronically through your travel agent or on vacationexpress.com; small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2020 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Some hotels in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas of Mexico charge an environment fee of approximately $1.21 per room, per night. Fees are subject to change without notice and are payable at the hotel. Book by 12/4/19. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

