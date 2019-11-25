Global Independent Software Vendors Market 2025|CAGR,Technology,Development,key Players,Application,Regional Analysis

New Comprehensive report “Global Independent Software Vendors Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

November 25, 2019

Global Independent Software Vendor Market is influenced with the latest advancements in smart technology. Independent software vendors are individuals or organizations that develop, market, and sell software solutions that are designed to run on one or more computer hardware providers. Independent software vendors are different from an organization’s in-house software development team, or even custom software, which is designed specifically for a company by a third party. Independent software vendors develop solutions that are primarily catered towards the end-user, but the software in question remains as the property of the developer.

The technology solutions developed by the independent software vendors are tested out by computer hardware, or operating system providers. After testing out the latest software solutions, the company can go on to certify the solution offered by the independent software vendor. The most competitive and advanced software solutions provided by independent software vendors are most often chosen by the global giants. The solutions offered by the independent software vendors come to good use in a wide range of industries like retail, medical scheduling, childcare management, stock management, vehicle fleet management and much more.

Top key Players

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Novell

Google

Oracle

Apple

SAP

Salesforce

Nutanix

ServiceNow

Yahoo!

Double-Take Software

RSA

Mocana

Odyssey Software

Compuware

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Segmentation:

The independent software vendors market is segmented based on the different types of solutions developed as well as the different fields of application of these solutions. Based on type, the independent software vendor market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based. While on-premise is a traditional in-house method of developing advanced technology, a cloud-based approach is a more recent and advanced type of solution service. Based on application, the market can be segmented into e-commerce, logistics, retail, healthcare, financial, educational, and others.

Regional overview:

The global independent software vendors market study is conducted based on the different emerging trends in the industry. The study focuses on the drivers of growth, key areas of development as well as the risks associated with in the market. The independent software vendor market study is carried out in the following regions - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Industry News:

Several financial services companies are reaching for development within their industries with the help of independent software vendors. Financial services public clouds are being designed, that are looking to meet the needs of the financial services institutions for regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. These developing solutions are touted to provide the industry’s most advanced security, and the highest levels of encryption certification. The public cloud can positively enable independent software vendors and SaaS platforms to collaborate to present the requisite solutions for the industry.

