Global Harmonic Voltage controlled oscillator Market 2019 - 2025 - By Type, Component, Industry, Region

Harmonic Voltage controlled oscillator is an electronic oscillator in which the input voltage controls the output instantaneous frequency of the oscillator. It produces output signal frequency over a large range from a few Hertz to hundreds of GigaHertz, depending on the input DC voltage. This oscillator is used in frequency modulation (FM) or phase modulation (PM) by applying a modulated signal to the input. A voltage-to-frequency converter (VFC) is a type of Voltage controlled oscillator that functions linearly over a wide range of input control voltages.

The most common use of the Harmonic vco is in pulse modulators, frequency modulators, and phase-locked loops. It is also used for the production of electronic music with the help of frequency synthesizers to generate variable tones. Function generators that generate multiple waveforms like sine, square and triangle waves, are voltage controlled oscillators. Frequency shift keying and tone generator are other devices that use harmonic voltage controlled oscillator. Audio-frequency HVCO is widely used in the music industry in analogue music synthesizers.

The voltage controlled oscillator circuits market report estimates the growth of the market by providing the market status and in-depth study of the current state of the product industry. The market size is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The basic overview of the market development trend is also estimated for the forecast period 2019-2024. The various benefits of using a harmonic voltage controlled oscillator, such as smaller size, resistance against high temperatures, and protection against false signals, as compared to the conventional oscillators are increasing the demand for harmonic voltage controlled oscillators.

The report presents the segmentation of the global harmonic voltage controlled oscillator market based on the product type, which can be split into Crystal Oscillators, LC-Tank Oscillators and so on. Crystal oscillators use the resonance of a vibrating crystal made of piezoelectric material to create an electrical signal with a precise frequency. It is used in quartz wristwatches and to stabilize frequencies for radio transmitters and receivers. Whereas, LC-Tank oscillators use capacitor and inductor that are connected together for generating signals at a particular frequency as in bandpass filters. And based on the end-user segmentation, the report points towards the status and outlook for Application I, Application II and Application III.

The geographical segmentation, regional supply, major players and the price is presented for the years from 2013 to 2023. Regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, Middle East, and Africa and the key countries like the United States, China, Japan, Korea, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, and Canada are mentioned in the report. The positive factors affecting the growth of harmonic voltage controlled oscillators, such as the increased use in networking and military purposes is also propelling the growth of the global product market. The key players are also focusing on the factors that are limiting the usage and demand of harmonic voltage controlled oscillators like the production of high phase noise by introducing advanced oscillators that work on MEMS technology.

Moog Inc., an America-based aerospace and defence company has announced the reissuing of its compact Model 10 modular synth that contains 11 discrete analogue modules containing 1x 901 Voltage controlled oscillator. For this limited edition of the Model 10, each being hand-built to order to the original Moog factory specifications, the customer has to pay $9,950.

