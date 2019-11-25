Andrew Jones presents two auctions in December: Holiday Luxury (Dec. 7) and Animals in the Arts (Dec. 8), in Los Angeles

Oscar de la Renta couture black velvet chiffon and net gown with turquoise and green sequin palm tree design, worn by a presenter at the 1978 Golden Globe Awards (est. $8,000-$10,000). Ferragamo Gancini silver metallic handbag (est. $1,000-$2,000). Judith Lieber cello form minaudière (est. $2,000-$3,000). Mario Buccellati sterling silver model of a squirrel, 20th century, 7 ¾ inches tall (est. $2,500-$3,500). Oil on canvas painting by Agnes Augusta Talboys (British, 1863-1941), titled We Are Seven, signed upper right, 40 inches by 28 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Both will be held online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Start times for both auctions is 1 pm Pacific Coast Time.

Holiday Luxury is just what you need to sparkle and shine, and ours is the perfect venue to find that special gift. The auction features high-end fashion, couture, fine jewelry, tableware and more.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions will present two special sales in December. Both will be held online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. The Saturday, December 7th auction is titled Holiday Luxury and will feature fashion, accessories, jewelry, tableware and objects. The Sunday, December 8th auction is titled All Creatures Great and Small: Animals in the Arts. Start times for both sales is 1 pm Pacific.“Holiday Luxury is just what you need to sparkle and shine, and ours is the perfect venue to find that special gift,” said company president Andrew Jones. “The auction features high-end fashion, couture, fine jewelry, tableware and more. Clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from designers like Chanel, Christian Dior, Comme des Garçons, Gucci, Issey Miyake, Manolo Blahnik, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace, as well as gold and gemstone jewelry and tableware by Baccarat, Buccellati, Cartier, Lalique and Steuben, from local private collections, reaffirms our commitment to the circular economy.”Mr. Jones added, “Included in our luxury offerings are selections from the closet of an important collector of contemporary art. She chooses the clothes she wears with the same critical eye as the artwork she acquires and has developed close relationships with many avant garde designers. Pieces from her collection have been donated to museum collections in the U.S. and in Europe.”A stunning and elegant Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche black silk suit (est. $600-800) is an example of high fashion at its best. Also, an important, one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta couture black net and velvet turquoise and green sequin palm tree design with amber beaded waist was given to actress Ann Turkel by the designer to present at the Golden Globes (est. $8,000-10,000).The uniquely Florentine hardware on the Ferragamo Giancini silver metallic bag (est. $1,000-2,000) is iconic. Also offered will be an unusual cello form minaudière Judith Lieber clutch (est. 2,000-3,000), a vintage Louis Vuitton Alzer 70 hard sided suitcase (est. $600-800), Mont Blanc pens, Hermès scarves, an Asprey wallet and a T. Anthony black American alligator laptop folio.Jewelry will feature a stunning French gold Modernist link bracelet (est. $1,000-1,500), an American 14K gold and gold coin charm bracelet (est. $3,000-5,000), an A Hermes H Clic bangle (est. $300-500), a pair of diamond and heart ear pendants with matching ring (est. $500-700), a yellow sapphire, diamond and 18K white gold ring (est. $2,000-3,000), and a men’s Lucian Piccard diamond, sapphire and 14K white gold integral bracelet wristwatch (est. $2,000-3,000).For the holiday table there is glassware by Lalique and Steuben, including a wonderful Lalique Ganymede champagne cooler (est. $800-1,200), a Buccellati sterling silver caviar server (est. $600-800) and a Cartier porcelain part dinner service in the La Maison Venitienne Lapis pattern (est. $800-1,200).The December 8th All Creatures Great and Small: Animals in the Arts auction encompasses all manner of animal depiction – furniture, objects, fine art and even jewelry. “As part of our appreciation of our relationship with the animals, a portion of the proceeds of the sale will be donated to local animal rescue groups the Gentle Barn animal sanctuary ( www.gentlebarn.org ) and Southern California Bulldog Rescue ( www.socalbulldogrescue.org ),” Mr. Jones said.Representations of animals in the arts can be traced back to the first recorded cave painting, of a bull, from 40,000 years ago, found in Borneo. Animals tell stories, convey status, are used as symbols and represent the supernatural. Today an appreciation of animal depictions in two- and three-dimensional art forms has become a deeper consideration of the human impact on nature.Examples of animal representation range from documentary to fantastical and everything in between. Artists and artisans throughout history and the world over have shown a fascination for creatures – their form, their coloring, their movement and all those characteristics can express.The All Creatures Great and Small: Animals in the Arts auction will offer a broad array of paintings, from the pair of soulful depictions of bloodhounds by 19th century English artist R.H. Moore (est. $800-1,200), to famed feline painter Agnes Augusta Talboy’s oil on canvas rendering of a mother cat and her six kittens in a cozy interior titled We Are Seven (est. $3,000-5,000), to Indian watercolorist Jaggu Prasad’s delicate renderings of dragonflies (est. $600-800).Wonderful and whimsical jewelry will include a group of gold pins in the form of a marlin, a butterfly, a pheasant and an antelope as wearable art (est. $700-900). An Italian silver tureen with a lid finial in the form of a duck in flight (est. $600-800) will add charm to any table, as will an adorable Buccellati sterling silver model of a squirrel holding an oak leaf cluster (est. $2,500-3,500).The meticulous craftsmanship of a Japanese Meiji period okimono figure of a spiny lobster (est. $700-900) is a fascinating study. Antique and modern sculpture includes a Norwegian Skule Waksvik’s bronze model of a foal in stride (est. $2,500-3,500). There is even a German Bambi Award (the German equivalent of the Oscar) for Best International Actor, for The Pigeon That Took Rome, 1962 (est. $200-300).Both auctions will be on preview Thursday and Friday, December 5th and 6th, from 10am to 5pm Pacific time. Online bidding will be offered through Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Andrew Jones Auctions in downtown Los Angeles is the venue to find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space, or to re-design a room in an affordable, sustainable way. The auctions are diverse, eclectic and fun, featuring items from antiquity to the 21st century, to include decorations, design, furnishings, jewelry, paintings, unique accessories and much more.Andrew Jones Auctions is downtown Los Angeles’ only full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience and has worked at major international auction houses in America and Europe, successfully sourcing property from across North America.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the special sales planned for December 7th and 8th, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



