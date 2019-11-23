Teaching Life Savings Skills to Children. Introducing Super Medics - a brand new First Aid book for kids.

Super Medics Book Cover

PETWORTH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book which teaches first aid to kids is being launched on Monday, 2nd December 2019. The book, entitled Super Medics , was devised and written by Hannah Alsbury-Morris who also owns first aid training company Impulse First Aid Super Medics introduces first aid to children in a lively and colourful format. The book includes what to do when someone is unwell or injured, calling 999, what to do if someone is choking, how to deal with burns, wounds and asthma attacks, how to put someone in the recovery position and perform CPR, and other important skills. The illustrations are both engaging and informative, with a 'Super Wormy' character to spot on each page, whilst the text goes into enough detail to explain the concepts clearly to a young reader.From 2020 onwards, all state-funded schools in England will be required to teach first aid as part of health education, so the publication of a kids' first aid book like Super Medics and its accompanying resources comes at an opportune time. Children also see the value in learning first aid skills, with recent British Red Cross research showing that 86% of children believe learning how to save a life is the most important thing they can learn at school.Hannah Alsbury-Morris, the Managing Director & Creator of Super Medics, explains: "Through my work with my local Ambulance Service and as a mother of two young children, I became aware that young people are in need of vital life-saving skills. Kids love learning first aid skills through the Super Medics course and it's great to see their confidence in these new found skills developing. I wrote the Super Medics book because there wasn't an engaging first aid book for kids and I felt they really needed one, my kids and their friends love it."Hannah Alsbury-Morris is an experienced teacher of first aid skills and a fully qualified first aid instructor. She has worked as a tutor for the South East Coast Ambulance Service and is a Team Leader for her local Community First Responders’ charity. Hannah was featured in Channel 4's '24 Hours in A&E' during Summer 2019 after breaking her back in a horse-riding accident in June 2018. Now well on her way to recovery, Hannah has continued to teach first aid to both adults and children through her company Impulse First Aid.The Super Medics first aid book for children can be used as a stand-alone resource, but can also be accompanied by a variety of training courses, delivered by instructors across the UK, more details can be found online at super-medics.com.-- ENDS --FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Hannah Alsbury-Morris, Founder & Managing Director:M – 07930 416835 E – hannah@super-medics.comMatt Alsbury-Morris, Operations Director:M – 07474 972999 E – matt@super-medics.comNOTES TO EDITOR:A preview of some pages of the book are available on our website, super-medics.com, where you can also make a request for additional information or images, as required.Hannah’s appearance on 24hrs in A&E was during Series 18, Episode 16 entitled “Saving Grace”.Super Medics is growing its network of Instructors across the UK and is seeking qualified first aid trainers to help grow their training operations across the UK. Super Medics is developing separate offerings for instructors, schools, clubs & community groups, as well as teaching solutions that can be directly purchased by parents for use at home, or as part of a home schooling programme.Impulse First Aid is an Accredited First Aid Training provider, delivering First Aid at Work & Paediatric First Aid qualifications to businesses, schools & childcare providers across the South East of England.Hannah Alsbury-Morris also operates FirstAidFX a training aid provider, producing simulated wounds. Previous customers have included members of the UK Armed Forces, Air Ambulances and First Aid trainers across the country.The British Red Cross research quoted was online surveys carried out by ResearchBods. Fieldwork was undertaken between 5th – 14th August 2019. Parents: Total sample size was 1000 parents of 5-18 year olds. Children: Total sample size was 1000 UK children aged 8-15. The figures are representative of all UK children (aged 8-15). Details of which were cited in a Red Cross Press Release regarding First Aid in Schools



