Year-to-date gas exports to Austria exceed record supplies of 2018

Background

OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. The companies cooperate in gas production, transportation and supplies.

In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Austria 12.3 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 34.8 per cent (3.2 billion cubic meters) from 2017 (9.1 billion cubic meters).

In June 2018, an Agreement was signed to extend until 2040 the existing contract between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for Russian gas supplies to Austria.

In June 2019, Gazprom and OMV entered into the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the LNG sector.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50 per cent of the total cost of the project.