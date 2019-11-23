“Hate Among Us,” New Film on Rise of Anti-Semitism, to Debut at LA Wiesenthal Center

The Hate Among Us

The Anti-Semitic documentary will make its debut at the Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “HATE AMONG US” a new documentary about the rise of anti-Semitism, depicts unique perspectives on anti-Semitism from young and old alike. Viewpoints include those from Jews and non-Jews, and from those within historic Jewish neighborhoods in Europe, to the streets of Charlottesville and Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue massacre. The narrative connects real stories of current survivors of violent anti-Semitism to those of the holocaust. The powerful film illustrates how renewed intolerance is taking root in communities, institutions & universities, with far reaching consequences around the world.

The Anti-Semitic documentary will make its debut at the LA Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance on Monday, December 2nd at 8 p.m. In attendance will be Jewish groups invited by the Wiesenthal Center as well as many celebrity press bloggers and media specialists. The event will begin with a brief cocktail reception, followed by an introduction with Executive Producers Dean Cain and Montel Williams, and the screening.

“The message of this documentary is one of great importance and needs to be delivered to everyone who will hear it,” says McKenzie.

Executive Producers Dean Cain and Montel Williams have managed to shed light on today's global rise of anti-Semitism with the new film, along with its hateful and consequential effects on the lives of all people, and its complicated motivations.

“Incredibly, in this day and age of “wokeness”, Anti-Semitic incidents are once again on the rise,” explains Producer Dean Cain, “and open assaults against Jews continue. It’s time to educate people, shine a light upon this outrage, and stand up to this hate.”

VENUE LOCATION:

**Monday, December 2nd, 8pm

Museum of Tolerance

Peltz Theater

9786 West Pico Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90035

“Hate Among Us” was created in memory of Mireille Knoll, a holocaust survivor, loving mother and grandmother. The film interviews her surviving sons and granddaughters, and describes how Mireille survived the Holocaust only to be murdered in 2018 by two radicalized Muslim assailants, stabbing her 11 times before setting her on fire. One of the assailants had known her since he was a child.

“In 2019, hate is again on the march,” reflects Producer Montel Williams, “we made this film because the best defense to hate is truth. Too often, people of good will remain silent in the face of hate and my hope is this film will empower them to take action.”

The producers of 'Hate Among Us’ believe that it is imperative to educate today's youth and any who may be unaware of these new atrocities in a hope to inspire all to raise their collective voices and stop the hatred now. We should never stop striving for an ideal world wherein all human beings are free to live their chosen lives without fear of persecution.

“It’s time to educate all on the consequences of hate, vow to change our ways and end the indignity and suffering of anti-Semitism. History tends to repeat itself! ‘Hate Among Us’ offers us an opportunity to reflect and try to change that for once!” – The Hate Among Us Team



