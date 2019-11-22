Economy Weekly: Week of November 18, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “I don’t think the expectation is for a major [China trade] deal, but even a truce would be a significant reduction in uncertainty for a lot of businesses around the country that are sitting on the sidelines in terms of investment.” -Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard [CNBC, 11/20/19 ]

STAT OF THE WEEK: “Through last Saturday, about 1.7 million people had chosen a plan on HealthCare.gov, down about 13 percent from the same period last year, according to numbers released by the government… Part of the problem may be that the Trump administration has slashed funding for the marketing of HealthCare.gov as well as for independent ‘navigators’ who help people choose plans and enroll, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.” [The New York Times, 11/22/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED