Proud Black Buddhist Celebrates Tina Turner's 80th via creating a Cultural Pathway for Blacks to practice Buddhism

Anthony "Amp" Elmore President and Founder of the Proud Black Buddhist World Association has lectured and written more of Black Buddhist history than anyone in the world. Tina Turner challenged "Asian Cultural Buddhist Imperialism. " Tina Practiced the Lotus Sutra and a Buddhist Practice inclusive of her American culture. Anthony "Amp" Elmore on far right and Cliff Dates on far left takes a photo with Tina Turner doing her 1983 Memphis Tour.

this musical is my life and it is like turning poison into medicine. I can never be as happy as I am now” — Tina Turner November 6, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Turner celebrates her 80th Birthday November 26, 2019. The Proud Black Buddhist World Association Founded by Anthony “Amp” Elmore a 5 Time World Karate/Kickboxing champion, lives in Memphis, Tennessee is a 50 year practicing Black Buddhist Celebrates Tina Turner's 80th Birthday, via creating a Cultural Pathway for Blacks to practice Buddhism. Elmore notes archaeology,anthropology, Genetics Science, Literary Science and Linguistic science that the " Original Christians were Black Buddhist . Also Elmore notes that the " Original Jews were Black Buddhist from India ." Elmore notes that if Blacks knew their Black Buddhist history more would embrace the Lotus Sutra the highest of the Buddhas Teachings that was embraced by Tina Turner.Elmore born in Memphis, Tennessee in the early 1950’s grew up in the cultural revolutionary era in America. Elmore was young enough to have never picked cotton, but old enough to have lived in a segregated America. Dr. Martin Luther King and other activist were successful in getting the 1964 Civil Rights act passed whereas America enacted legislation ending legal segregation in America.While some Black people in America achieved the highest plateaus in American society from Barack Obama occupying the White House, to a Black man running NASA or heading a top American corporation, or a Tyler Perry Black man opening his own movie studio in 2019. The one area unachieved by a Black man in America is that fact that there does not exist a Black Man in America who is honored and respected by the Black community as a Buddhist. Elmore notes that there is a false perception that Buddhism comes from Asia. Buddhism comes from the Africans of Asia. The Lotus Sutra did not reach Asia unil 1000 years after the Buddha death.Tina Turner born in 80 years ago in rural Nutbush, Tennessee experienced and is associated with the traditional Black church that has a history that dates all the way back to Slavery when Whites taught Blacks Christianity. Tina song and her Family was associated with the “Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church” in NutBush Tennessee. The word to note is “Missionary Baptist Church” whereas White Baptist Missionaries organized the Black Church. Woodland Missionary Baptist Church dates back to 1866. The cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966.While Tina Turner is the most famous celebrity Buddhist in the world, she is also the 1st documented Black Buddhist in American history. In regards to the Christian faith Tina Turner and her family has the absolute deepest traditional Black Christian Roots than almost any Black family in America. Tina Turner’s Black Church Christian background makes her the world’s most influential crediable Black Buddhist in the World.The very idea that a Black woman with Tina Turner’s history and background converting to the Buddhist faith is an anomaly in the African/American community. It was Black revolutionary leader Malcolm X that propelled the Islamic faith to mainstream America. It was a Muhammad Ali and Nation of Islam practices and leader Louis Farrakhan whose 1995 million man march that gave Islam a place in main stream Black America.Proud Black Buddhist World Association President Anthony “Amp” Elmore explains in many of his Black Buddhist lectures and on his “Proud Black Buddhist Website that Tina Turner gives us “Proud Black Buddhist” our 1st documented Black Buddhist history 40 years ago on February 15, 1979 via Jet Magazine. Elmore calls Tina Turner “The Mother of the Proud Black Buddhist.”While most people learned about the Tina Turner Buddhist Association from the 1993 Tina Turner Autobiographical Film “What’s Love got to do with it” starring Angela Bassette as Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner. Without a “Proud Black Buddhist World Association or a Black Buddhist voice in America like Anthony “Amp” Elmore Tina Turner would have no “Black Buddhist Voice in America.” While Tina lives in a mansion in a non racist environment in Switzerland we Blacks in America still face racism.Elmore explains that it takes a “Black Buddhist voice to point out Tina Turner Black Revolutionary moves.” While Tina Turner may look Conservative she is a “Black Revolutionary Sister.” Tina Turner never puts an Asian in her shadow, Asians never speak for Tina Turner and she never associates Buddhism with Asian Culture. In fact when Tina got married in 2013 while the world knows Tina is a practicing Buddhism she chose not to have a Buddhist Wedding. Had Tina chosen to have a Buddhist Wedding she would have given credence an Asian Buddhist sect and Buddhist culture.Elmore explains in his 2015 lecture Tina Turner vs Black female Nichiren Shu Buddhist Priest Myokei Shonin that “Tina Turner” practices the Lotus Sutra as opposed to Buddhism. In the 1993 Tina Turner Movie “What’s Love Got to do I it” Tina chants “Nam Myoho Renge Kyo.” Myoho Renge Kyo is the Title of the Lotus Sutra. The world “Namu” means to awaken. The world “Myo” means “Correct.” The word “Ho” means “Law.” The words “Renge” is a metaphor represents the “Lotus Flower” whereas we see the “Flower and Seed.” The represents the simultaneous law of “Cause and Effect” is called “Renge.” The word “Kyo” represents not only the teachings of the Buddha but “Kyo” Represents all of the teachings of the Universe. The Nichiren Buddhist faith has nothing to do with Asians or Asian culture.On November 6, 2019 at the Tina Turner Broadway Musical Tina said; “this musical is my life and it is like turning poison into medicine. I can never be as happy as I am now.” Tina quoted a famous passage about the Lotus Sutra that states: “The Lotus Sutra is like a Good Physician that can turn Poison into Medicine.” The Proud Black Buddhist World Association wish Tina Turner a not only a happy 80th Birthday, we let Tina know that we are in America and around the world promoting the Lotus Sutra. The Jet Magazine Story shows Tina chanting to the Gohonzon; “A Banner of Propagation of the Lotus Sutra.”

In this Video Anthony "Amp" Elmore "How to be a Black Buddhist in America" Elmore encourage viewer to follow the Buddhist Path of Tina Turner



