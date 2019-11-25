Harris Achieves Fifth 0% Student Loan Default Rate

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Colleges and Universities released the 2018 Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for Student Loan Default Rates for all post secondary schools in Ontario. The ministry publishes the indicators “to help students assess the financial risk and learn about prior student loan borrower outcomes”.Toronto’s Harris Institute achieved its fifth 0% Student Loan Default Rate. It is the only college, university or private college in North America to achieve five 0% Default Rates, a 100% Graduate Employment Rate and a 100% Student Satisfaction Rate.The college’s Arts Management Program (AMP) has achieved nine 0% Default Rates and its Audio Production Program has achieved seven.Harris Institute ranked “best school of its kind” for a 7th consecutive year in the 2019 ‘Media Arts Education Report’ and is the only school outside the US in Billboard‘s ‘Top 11 Schools’. It was featured in Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’ and Billboard’s ‘Schools That Rock’.The college’s alumni are in leadership roles in every area of the Canadian music industry. They have established a wide range of successful companies and won or were nominated for 247 awards in the last 2 years.Harris Institute is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a fundraising event on Thursday, November 28th for two of Canada’s most important music related charities, UNISON Benevolent Fund and MusiCounts. For details and tickets visit Harris Institute’s 30th – A Party With Purpose.For further information:John HarrisPresident, Harris Institute416.367.0178 or john@harrisinstitute.com



