HouseMaster Named a Most Innovative Franchise on Franchise Business Review’s 2019 List

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with HouseMaster’s Innovation and Creativity

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, which celebrates its 40th anniversary of franchising this year, was identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as one of 2019’s Most Innovative Franchises HouseMaster is the original home inspection franchise and now has more than 325 franchise territories across the U.S. and Canada.“Our team works extremely hard to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technology and innovations in our industry,” said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster. “This recognition from Franchise Business Review validates all the effort we put into helping our franchise owners turn their dreams into reality.”Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.To select the companies on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from more than 25,000 franchisees representing more than 250 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brands’ innovation and creativity as well as their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Of note, the research showed that 86% of franchisees surveyed say they enjoy being part of their franchise system and 88% say they enjoy operating their business.HouseMaster’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.“There are clearly brands that prioritize and value innovation, and are constantly looking for ways to improve. For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Each of the 100 companies on this list have developed and executed products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy.”Visit http://FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2019 Most Innovative Franchises.###About HouseMasterFounded in 1979 and headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information on the franchise, visit http://housemasterfranchise.com or call 866.743.9522.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



