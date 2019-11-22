There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,489 in the last 365 days.

Photo Friday: International Member Visit

This week, FMI hosted international member Auto Mercado, the leading family-owned supermarket in Costa Rica, operating 17 large stores, 19 smaller format stores and one commissary. Priscilla Leiva, food safety manager for Auto Mercado met with FMI’s food safety, government relations, sustainability and information service teams. Afterwards, Leiva visited some Northern Virginia grocery stores with the food safety team and learned about U.S. food safety best practices and consumer trends. 

Auto Mercado Visit to FMI

Leslie Sarasin meets with Auto Mercado

Auto Mercado

