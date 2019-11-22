Photo Friday: International Member Visit

This week, FMI hosted international member Auto Mercado, the leading family-owned supermarket in Costa Rica, operating 17 large stores, 19 smaller format stores and one commissary. Priscilla Leiva, food safety manager for Auto Mercado met with FMI’s food safety, government relations, sustainability and information service teams. Afterwards, Leiva visited some Northern Virginia grocery stores with the food safety team and learned about U.S. food safety best practices and consumer trends.



