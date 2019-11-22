TacoTime - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

TacoTime is owned by Kahala, the franchisor of Blimpie, Cereality, Cold Stone Creamery, Frullati Café & Bakery, Great Steak & Potato, Johnnie’s, Nrgize, Ranch 1

TacoTime International Inc., commonly known as TacoTime, was established in 1959 by Ron Fraedrick. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Fraedrick traveled throughout Southern California and found he enjoyed the cuisine he sampled along the way. Upon returning to his hometown (California), Fraedrick decided to open a restaurant based on his newfound tastes. TacoTime is a privately held American fast-food restaurant chain offering Mexican cuisine food and is a subsidiary of Kahala Franchising LLC. TacoTime, which offers its signature Crisp Burritos, tacos, nachos and sides, has over 300 franchises in the U.S. and Canada. TacoTime opened its first franchise in 1961 and now has franchises in both freestanding and express sites throughout the U.S., Canada, Japan and Kuwait. In 2000, TacoTime introduced a brand renaissance campaign, which involved a facility décor package as well as updated food mixes and packaging, as part of an effort to renew its brand. “Eat Fresh; It Really Is” is the tagline of TacoTime.

TacoTime is owned by Kahala, the franchisor of Blimpie, Cereality, Cold Stone Creamery, Frullati Café & Bakery, Great Steak & Potato, Johnnie’s, Nrgize, Ranch 1, Rollerz, Samurai Sam’s and Surf City Squeeze.

Report Scope:

The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.

The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the franchise profile on TacoTime International Inc., commonly known as TacoTime

- Briefing about food menu, along with “specials menu” featuring new food items

- Information on franchise expenditure, fees and entry cost required for a TacoTime franchise and number of outlets across states and outside the U.S.

- Description of business strategy, annual revenue, historic and forecast growth rates, recent developments, and key challenges



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 TacoTime



Background and Overview

Food Menu

Mains

Specials

Recent Development

Recent Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Business Analysis

Franchise Presence

Historic

Forecast to 2023

Key People

Key Takeaways

Sources

Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables

Table 1 : Food Menu of TacoTime

Table 2 : Food Menu of TacoTime-Specials Segment

Table 3 : SWOT Analysis of TacoTime

Table 4 : TacoTime: Franchise Entry Cost

Table 5 : TacoTime: Franchise Cost, Fees and FactsList of Figures

Figure 1 : TacoTime’s Stores, 2009-2018

Figure 2 : TacoTime’s Forecasted Number of Franchises, 2018-2023

Continued...

