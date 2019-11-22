Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments, strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy, analysis

Description

Incorporated in 1991 as a Delaware corporation, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. is quick service restaurant (QSR) business engaged in owning, operating and franchising restaurants across the U.S. The company develops, operates and franchises restaurants under the Checkers and Rally’s brand. The company is headquartered in 4300 West Cypress Street, Suite 600, Tampa, Florida 33607.

Checkers was originally founded in 1986 in Mobile, Alabama by James E. Mattei, mainly as a drivethrough restaurant business serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and seasoned fries. In 1999, the company united its business with Ohio-based Rally’s Hamburgers Inc. Rally’s Hamburgers was originally founded in Louisville, Kentucky in 1985 as a quick service restaurant (QSR) that provided an economical alternative to larger, already established QSRs. Today, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants is the 12th most recognized brand in the QSR industry, with over 30 years of experience and 870 restaurantsReport Scope:

The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.

The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the franchise profile on Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., a quick service restaurant (QSR) business

- Description of food items, along with some newly added food options, served in the franchising restaurants across the U.S.

- Outlining details of company’s business strategy, annual revenue, growth forecast, recent developments, and key challenges etc.

- Data corresponding to number of Checkers and Rally’s outlets across states and outside the U.S.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Background and Overview

Food Menu

Recent Development

Recent Challenges

Business Strategy

Business Analysis

Financials

Overall Revenue of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Growth Forecast: Revenue and Number of Restaurants

Average Sales Across Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants

Business Models and Cost Analysis

Restaurant Formats

Cost Analysis

Franchise Presence for Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants

Checkers Restaurants Franchise Presence Across States

Rally’s Restaurants Franchise Presence Across States

Key People

Key Takeaways

Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables



Table 1 : Food Options Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Table 2 : Newly Added Food Menu Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Table 3 : Growth in Number of Restaurants for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., 2017-2023

Table 4 : Average Sales for a Checkers Restaurant, 2017

Table 5 : Approximate Net Sales for Rally’s Restaurants, 2017

Table 6 : Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.: Restaurant Formats

Table 7 : Approximate Franchise Expenditure for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., by Restaurant Format

Table 8 : Number of Checkers Restaurants Across States and Outside US., 2017 vs. 2018

Table 9 : Franchise Presence for Checkers Restaurants Across States and outside the US, by Type of Restaurants, 2017

Table 10 : Projected Openings of New Checkers Restaurant, 2017 and 2018

Table 11 : Number of Rally’s Restaurants Across States, 2017 vs. 2018

Table 12 : Franchise Presence for Rally’s Restaurants Across States, as of 2017

Table 13 : Projected Openings of New Rally’s Restaurant, 2017 and 2018List of Figures

Figure 1 : Checkers and Rally’s Operating Restaurant, by Category, as of December 31, 2017

Figure 2 : Checkers Drive-In Restaurant Inc.: Annual Revenue, 2016 and 2017

Figure 3 : Revenue Forecast for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., 2017-2023

Figure 4 : Share of Checkers Restaurants Across States, as of February 2019

Figure 5 : Number of Checkers Restaurants Across States, 2017 vs. 2018

Figure 6 : Share of Rally’s Restaurants Across States, by Country, 2018

Figure 7 : Number of Rally’s Restaurants Across the States, 2017 vs. 2018

Continued...

