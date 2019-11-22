PUNE, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024”.

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2019

Description: -

A value-added service (VAS) can be defined as a non-core service in the telecommunication industry. It can be anything beyond call facilities and fax services and the main target of these services is to enhance user experience using which people can exchange data quite easily. This can also be used in the service industry as it incurs little or no cost and provides a wide-scale opportunity to the market players. These services are called value-added services as they add value to the service provided by the operator. These services keep the users more engaged in various services and telecom operators benefit from such huge engagement. For instance, services like SMS, MMS, and others were used to be considered as mobile value-added services (VAS). However, these are increasingly becoming core opportunities by changing the definition. The global market for mobile value-added services or VAS is witnessing opportunities for growth that it can explore to the fullest in the coming years.

Get a Sample Report of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4495825-global-mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-report-2019

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Listed Key Players

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE

The global mobile value-added services can be segmented into Consumer behavior VAS, Network VAS, and Enterprise VAS. The service can be delivered by either the mobile network operator themselves or by any other third-party value-added service provider (VASP). These players are also known as a content provider (CP). The global market for mobile value-added services can find better traction with a high level of integration of smartphones and 4G services across the world. However, these advantages are also making mobiles more prone to cybercrimes, which can impact market growth.

Segmentation:

The global market for mobile value added services (VAS) can be segmented into type and application as several market players are looking for better analyses that would involve factors and their inner dynamics.

By type, the global market for mobile value added services (VAS) can be segmented into Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Messaging Service (SMS), Mobile Email & IM, Location Based Services, and Mobile Money.

By application, the global market for mobile value added services (VAS) can be segmented into BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, and Retail.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe, with strong telecommunication sectors, are expected to provide top-class mobile value added services to their users. The infrastructure required for such services in seamless ways can provide thrust to the market growth. Several other facilities can be taken into consideration for a better assessment. A smooth influx of investment can also trigger better growth. The Asia Pacific region would benefit from the massive population residing in countries like India, China, Japan, and others. Other factors like high disposable income, better competition among service operators, and growing digitalization can influence better market growth.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Aakash Institutes announced that they have inked a deal with Samsung through which they will launch better market service. Their primary target is the student category whom they want to serve through these value added services. Their content will have study materials mostly.

Enquiry About Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4495825-global-mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-report-2019

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Section 1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Forecast 2018-2023

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.