Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market is Expected to Rich around $39.6 billion by 2022 | Global Size, Share, Segments
Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market Segmentation And Analysis Research Report To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Industry
Description
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) botanical drug pathway is still being refined as further drug candidates continue to enter the clinical development pipeline under what many consider an easier path to commercialization. FDA approval, a relatively stringent process by global standards, generally clears the path for approval in other countries. Further, the U.S. is seen as a gold standard for regulatory review.
The global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs Expected to grow around $39.6 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for the period of 2017-2022.
The FDA defines botanicals drug candidates as:
- Heterogenous compositions (not well characterized) that include plant materials, algae, macroscopic fungi, or combinations thereof being tested or subsequently sold that are safe and that have clinically proven therapeutic effects.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963568-botanical-and-plant-derived-drugs-global-markets
Scope of Report
This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the botanical drug industry with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward.
For the purposes of this report, botanicals are those drugs that are FDA-approved under the botanical drug pathway, while plant-derived drugs are both botanicals as well as other approved drugs that contain a mixture of natural plant-derived and synthetic or semisynthetic substances.
The study’s main focus is on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market. The study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall “wellness” rather than to address a specific medical condition or symptoms). While there is a substantial market for these products, the medical value of many of these substances has not been demonstrated conclusively.
The study also does not cover the following:
- Underground or illicit drugs.
- Home remedies.
- Tribal medicines.
- Drugs derived from Archaea, bacteria and fungi (molds and yeasts).
- Nonmedicinal plant substances, such as laxative cellulose and pectin fiber.
- Intravenously delivered nutrients of plant origin, such as dextrose.
- Plant-derived substances serving as pharmaceutical excipients, such as starch, methylcellulose, guar gum, vegetable oils, fatty acids, cocoa butter and candelilla wax.
- Plant substances serving in cosmetics, toiletries and personal care products.
- Microbial fermentation products, even those made with culture media incorporating corn steep liquor, starch or other plant-derived nutrients.
- Marine life.
The format of the study is organized around the following topics:
- Major types and applications of botanical drugs with plant-derived drugs as their backdrop.
- Industry structure.
- Market size and segmentation, including the breakdown of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area.
- Market drivers.
- Market projections through 2022.
- Competition.
- Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2963568-botanical-and-plant-derived-drugs-global-markets
Mentioned Key Player Profiles :-
Abbott Laboratories
Acorda Therapeutics Inc.
Amarex Clinical Research
Analyticon Discovery Gmbh
Artecef Bv
Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
Bionorica Se
Bionumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cardax Pharmaceuticals
Chi-Med
Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
Chung Mei Biopharma Co Ltd
Curapharm Inc.
Dong-A-St
Dongwha Pharm Co. Ltd.
Eisai Inc.
Ekomed Llc
Eli Lilly
Fytokem Products Inc.
Galapagos Nv
Glaxosmithkline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
Green Cross Corp.
Green Laboratories Llc
Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
Hamida Pharma Inc.
Hanmi Pharma Co. Ltd.
Heterogeneity Llc
Hsrx Biopharmaceutical
Indena
Indus Biotech
Inmed Pharmaceuticals
Inspyr Therapeutics Inc.
Insys Therapeutics Inc
Izun Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Johnson & Johnson
Kanglaite Usa Inc.
Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Leo Pharma
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Medigene Ag
Merck & Co. Inc.
Merlion Pharmaceuticals
Microbio Co. Ltd.
Mycosynthetix Inc.
Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Novartis International Ag
Pfizer
Pharmaceutical Plant Co.
Phynova
Phytomyco Research Pvt. Ltd.
Phytopharmacon Inc.
Phytoquest Ltd
Piramal Phytocare Ltd.
Prairie Plant Systems Inc.
Prana Therapeutics
Punisyn Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Rimonest Ltd.)
Purapharm International Ltd.
Quercegen Pharmaceuticals Llc
Rottapharm (Madaus)
Sanofi
Santalis Pharmaceuticals
Schwabe Pharmaceuticals
Se-Cure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sequoia Sciences Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sun Ten Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Tasly Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tcm Biotech International Corp.
United Cannabis Corp.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
Vedic Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
Yiviva
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2963568
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.