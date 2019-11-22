Positive psychology and happiness conference takes place in Dubai

Positive psychology and happiness conference Positive psychology and happiness conference Positive psychology and happiness conference 3

LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand, sponsored the two day ‘Positive psychology and happiness conference’ in Dubai.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand , sponsored the two day ‘ Positive psychology and happiness conference’ in Dubai. Announcing this in a press release Mr. Lal Chand said that it was a very insightful and inspiring two days with bright minds from all over the world sharing ideas and stories on how to make this world a better place. “The event attracted many bright minds including Warner Woodworth from Brigham Young University, USA; Deborah Anne Dowling – Hult International Business School, UAE; Dr. Benedicte Gendron – University Montpellier 3, France; Gilda Corina Scarfe – Positive Action, UK; Nadir Ali Kolachi – University of Fujairah, UAE; apart from a host of distinguished speakers. The key note speakers as well as the other speakers shared a wide range of touching as well as inspiring stories, data analysis to uplift and inspire participants,” he added.“As a well-being organization that aims to empower individuals at a community and global level, L C Well aims to create awareness about the positive effects of well-being on an individual level. We aim to enrich the human experience by creating the necessary awareness about the need for well-being, especially in today’s world where stress plays a crucial role. The conference sponsored by us, opened many avenues for the participants to enhance the quality of their lives. During the conference we presented Dr. Warner Woodworth lifetime achievement award for his contributions to build resilience and relieve human suffering over the past four decades. His talk inspired participants to become engaged in positive psychology practices more deeply,” he pointed out.“While Deborah made her presentation based on a pilot study that focused n the impact of classroom based mindfulness meditation versus mobile phone usage on student mental states in class in higher education, Dr. Benedicte explained why investment in emotional capital could change the world: from positive education interventions towards happiness, resilience, well-being and creativity. All speakers emphasized the need for positive psychology, how to overcome adversities, happiness as well as mindfulness. Overall it was a two days of positive experiences for the participants that will surely lead to mindfulness, happiness and wellness,” added Mr. Lal Chand.About LC WellLC Well is a well-being organization that aims to empower on an individual, community and global level. Ever since its inception, it has been creating awareness about the positive effects of well-being on an individual level, online as well as on ground. LC Well aims to be an efficient center of health and well-being.

Positive psychology and happiness conference



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.