Mobile Crane Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Mobile crane is a type of lifting device used in construction and manufacturing. Such a crane comprises a cable-controlled crane mounted on rubber-tired carriers or a hydraulic-powered crane or crawlers along with a telescoping boom. Mobile cranes are used to safely load, offload, move, and trans-load various valuable & sensitive heavy materials. Generally, mobile cranes have been used for mobile handling, but they are being increasingly adopted for maintenance work in various industries.

Mobile cranes have the most use in the power generation sector. This hike in demand is because global power distribution patterns are expanding due to the rising power demand. Further, telematics is the latest trend in machines, and its use is growing, which boosts for the mobile crane market. High installation and maintenance costs of mobile cranes limit the market growth.

Growing investments in infrastructure coupled with better availability of revenues in the mining sector, will drive the Mobile crane market demand.

Key Players of Global Mobile Crane Market =>

• Liebherr

• Tadano

• XCMG

• Terex

• Zoomlion

• Sany

• kobelco crane

• Hitachi Sumitomo

• Furukawa UNIC

• Manitowoc

• Sichuan Changjiang

• Altec Industries

• Action Construction Equipment

• Elliott Equipment, Escorts Group

• Liugong

• B?cker Maschinenwerke

• liaoning fuwa

• Manitex

• Broderson

Mobile Crane Segmentation

The global mobile crane market can be segmented by product type and application. Based on product type, the market divisions include truck-mounted, trailer mounted, and crawler cranes. The truck-mounted crane had the most market demand in 2018 owing to their use in transporting goods easily from one place to another. These cranes are commonly used in construction projects like bridge construction, railway projects, and hydro projects. Trailer mounted cranes have seen an upward trend, and this trend is predicted to continue. These cranes are used for lifting industrial goods, metals, and rescue operations. Crawler cranes are the most powerful and used for heavy industrial materials and other large-scale construction projects.

The various application types are construction, industrial, and utility. Of these, construction has the most market share, with a demand of over 52% in 2018. Tower cranes once installed cannot be moved until the project is completed. This has increased the use of mobile cranes by builders working on multiple projects as they are easy to use and move.

Mobile Crane Regional Analysis

Geographically, the mobile crane market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. The growth of infrastructure and prevalence of industry leaders drives the market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in mobile crane demand in recent years. Regions like China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea have seen a large number of industries and construction projects, thus increasing the overall market demand.Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Mobile Crane Industry News

Mobile crane Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

In 2018, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd., an Indian subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., expanded the production capacity of the hydraulic excavator factory in India to expand their market share in the region.

