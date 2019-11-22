Global School Furniture Market 2019 Swot Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “school furniture – Global Market Demand, Sale, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

The global school furniture industry registered a phenomenal growth in the year 2018, with the sales clocking at $4.3 billion. The industry is expected to proliferate further at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the year 2019-2026. By the year 2026, the industry is expected to be valued at $6.4 billion. The advancements in design technologies and the rising stress on quality education have worked out in favor of the industry. On the other hand, the increase in spending by schools and the brewing competition among schools has forced schools to reinvent themselves.

When it comes to school furniture, there is a range of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rising consciousness among schools related to the posture and the pursuit to make the teaching experience seamless has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years. On the other hand, the attempt to blend design with style has helped the sector proliferate further. Furthermore, the increasing demands of parents for the right methodologies and advanced infrastructure is expected to drive growth exponentially.

When it comes to school furniture, there are very factors that inhibit the growth prospects of the industry. The lack of awareness among the parents and schools, non-availability of products, or lack of funding can hamper the growth prospects of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry is expected to grow by leap and bound.

Major players in the global School Furniture market include:

HNI Corporation

KI

Hertz Furniture

Herman Miller

FLEETWOOD GROUP

Steelcase

EDUMAX

Knoll

Ballen Panels

Smith System

TRAYTON GROUP

VS

Segmentation:

The school furniture industry can be segmented on several factors, with each segmentation helping the user to look from a different perspective. These segmentations combined helps one to have unbiased views on the industry. Two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type and the distribution channel. Based on the type, the industry is segmented into dormitory beds, backboards, bookcases, and desks & chairs. On the other hand, based on the distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into retailers and distributors.

Regional Overview:

When it comes to school furniture, the United States leads the race coupled with Europe. The rise in awareness, coupled with substantial funding, has helped the industry proliferate in the region. The Asia Pacific region also shows some promising signs of growth with China and India leading the race. The rise in per capita coupled with extensive spending on education has forced educational institutions to use advanced furniture. The market analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry is expected to proliferate further in the next few years.

Industry News:

In a recent piece of news, Ashely Furniture Industries opened up its gates to young school children to have a peek on the industry. The move, as stated by the company, will enable thousands of students learn about manufacturing is and what it is not. The program came on the occasion of National Manufacturing Day and would be hosted throughout the month. The event is one of its kind and is expected to promote entrepreneurship among children at a very early stage.

