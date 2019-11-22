Casual Sportswear Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Casual Sportswear Market

The global casual sportswear market has attained massive gains over the forecast period and is estimated to retain its position in the global market in the coming years. Surging awareness regarding leading a healthy life has triggered the demand from the casual sportswear market. Increased health benefits of fitness activities such as, yoga, swimming, aerobics, and running are predicted to bolster the market growth during the estimated timeframe. casual sportswear Surging popularity of sports events such as, Olympic Games, Soccer World Cup, and Cricket World Cup will foster the casual sportswear market during the assessment.

Increased cases related to work, such as obesity and stress are pushing people to follow sports and casual sportswear fitness activity, thereby augmenting the demand for trendy and comfortable sportswear. Moreover, the rising popularity of international sportswear brand will contribute to the product demand. Increased disposable income levels, low manufacturing costs, and enhanced living standards are some of the chief factors accelerating the casual sportswear market growth during the assessment period. Also, with India having a good share in the textile sector, the market is likely to boost in the estimated timeframe.

With online channel and e-commerce industry proliferating the global casual sportswear market, the sales of casual sportswear is likely to increase at a robust pace. The convenience of online shopping with no requirement to visit the store is likely to increase demand among the people regarding casual sportswear. Moreover, easy exchange and refund options of online shopping are pushing consumers to opt for the option. Fast-paced lifestyle, rising number of smartphone and internet users, and surging popularity of e-commerce will trigger the demand from the casual sportswear market. Besides convenience, online portals also provide with national and international sportswear brands at less cost with innumerable options to chose from and also offer multiple discounts to their customers. This attracts the customers towards online shopping for casual sportswear.

Key Players of Global Casual Sportswear Market =>

• NIKE

• Adidas

• PUMA

• V.F.Cooporation

• Columbia

• Amer Sports

• Under Armour

• LULULEMON ATHLETICA

• The North Face

• Mizuno

Casual Sportswear Segmental Analysis

The global casual sportswear market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the casual sportswear market is segmented into under clothing, hats, upper garment, and skirts.

The application segment of casual sportswear market is segmented into amateur sport and professional athletic.

Casual Sportswear Regional Insights

Geographically, the casual sportswear market spans across Europe, America, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Considering the global scenario, North America commands the largest market share in the global market and is estimated to retain its position in the coming years. The growth can be majorly accredited to the existence of industry behemoths such as, Adidas and Nike, who have their largest share in the region, in terms of sales of apparel as well as sportswear. With the rising popularity of sports such as soccer and basketball, coupled with the surging health awareness among the global population, the casual sportswear market in North America is likely to fetch massive gains. Moreover, low manufacturing cost, improved standards of living, and soaring disposable income levels are some of the key factors augmenting the market growth in the coming years.





