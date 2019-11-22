New Smartphone for Freedom through Simplicity and Privacy

Slate gray and white device with black and white locl scren The springboard with smart textfield: Type anything and the phone understand, what you want todo. The Springboard with single gesture shortcuts for content collections and more

The Volla Phone offers a whole new user experience that focuses on people, content and activities instead on apps and has no dependency on any cloud service.

Smartphones from leading smartphones take our time and attention. Dependence on cloud services leads to constant monitoring. It's time for something new.” — Dr. Jörg Wurzer

REMSCHEID, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One motivation for the Volla Phone is the observation that modern smartphones demand a lot of time and attention through more and more apps, countless interruptions of notifications and growing complexity."A new concept of the user interface should therefore create space for important things", announces the founder Dr. Jörg Wurzer, "All operating systems are based on apps. It's time for something new.One of the new concepts of the Volla OS is the Springboard. A user simply writes what he or she wants to do without having to call a specific app, for example to make a call, send a message or schedule an appointment.For other situations, the Volla OS offers a quick menu that allows a user to access frequently used functions and content with a single, special gesture. This also includes automatic compilations of contacts, conversations (threads) and messages (posts, news).Another motivation is the lost freedom of users to decide with whom they share what data and information and from where they obtain information without someone tracking activities and creating profiles.To ensure this freedom again, the Volla Phone operating system is based on the Android Open Source Project without Google Apps and Services and without any cloud dependency."In the long run, only an independent open source operating system can ensure freedom through simplicity and privacy," says Wurzer. That's why Hallo Welt Systeme is proposing an expanded funding target for the crowd funding campaign to advance the development of such an operating system.Dr. Jörg Wurzer is multiple founder and brings years of practical experience in the field of user experience, natural speech processing and artificial intelligence.With Gigaset, Hallo Welt Systeme has found an experienced and reliable manufacturer for the Volla Phone that ensures the production of high-quality, mature hardware and significantly reduces the project risk. This means that not only the software but also the hardware of the Volla phone is made in Germany.Another partner enables consistent data protection through a pre-installed virtual private network. It is one of the leading VPN providers Hide.me.The Volla Phone is a first step on a path that Hallo Welt Systeme wants to give to other companies and foundations together with the community of users and developers. Hence the crowd funding. "Big goals need cooperation," says Wurzer.- See our Kickstarter campaign - More about Kickstarter - More about the startup Hallo Welt Systeme.Possible topic hooks- Smartphone with alternative operating system- New concept for mobile user interface- Anticipative artificial intelligence- Self-determination of data and information- Hard- and Software Made in Germany

Kickstarter campaign video



