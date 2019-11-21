Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Bank Resolution and Crisis Management

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: November 21, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: This Note analyzes laws, policies, and procedures for bank failure mitigation and resolution, and for preparation and management of a financial crisis in Malta. It addresses the supervision of bank recovery plans, early intervention when problems are identified, resolution planning, resolution funding, and deposit insurance. Until recently, Malta had no bank failures since the 1970’s; two banks have failed in the past two years, and these experiences are assessed.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.