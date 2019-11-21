There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,366 in the last 365 days.

Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Bank Resolution and Crisis Management

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

November 21, 2019

This Note analyzes laws, policies, and procedures for bank failure mitigation and resolution, and for preparation and management of a financial crisis in Malta. It addresses the supervision of bank recovery plans, early intervention when problems are identified, resolution planning, resolution funding, and deposit insurance. Until recently, Malta had no bank failures since the 1970’s; two banks have failed in the past two years, and these experiences are assessed.

