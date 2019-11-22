Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Risk Analysis

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

November 22, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Malta FSAP stress testing exercise took place immediately following the IMF’s 2018 Euro Area FSAP and concurrently with the 2018 stress test of the European Banking Authority (EBA). A comprehensive set of stress tests and interconnectedness analyses were conducted to assess the resilience of Malta’s financial system and shed light on potential vulnerabilities, complementing the euro area FSAP and EBA exercises by tailoring the scope and depth to the Maltese financial system. The solvency stress test covered 11 banks representing 93 percent of the banking sector assets (excluding foreign branches) and diverse business models.