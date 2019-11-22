Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Macroprudential Policy Framework and Tools

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

November 22, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Malta’s institutional framework for macroprudential policy, formalized in 2014, is broadly in line with the IMF guidance for effective macroprudential policymaking. Amendments to the Central Bank of Malta (CBM) Act designated the CBM as the national macroprudential authority with clear objectives and the power to formulate and implement macroprudential policy and instruments. The CBM has a dedicated department to pursue its statutory macroprudential functions and various communication tools to ensure accountability and transparency. The Joint Financial Stability Board (JFSB) was also established in 2013 to ensure effective coordination with relevant agencies, especially the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA; the country’s microprudential authority), and to address potential policy conflicts. The CBM also works closely with European counterparts on cross-border coordination.