Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Banking Supervision

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

November 22, 2019

The mission focused on selected topics in relation to the supervision of less significant institutions (LSIs), which are not directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), and on non-European Union (EU) branches. The supervision of all banks’ anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) policies and procedures was also included, as no tasks related to AML/CFT have been conferred upon the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the eurozone. The mission took into account the findings and recommendations formulated by the 2018 euro area (EA) FSAP and coordinated closely with FSAP missions organized in France and Italy.