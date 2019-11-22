Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Banking Supervision
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
November 22, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The mission focused on selected topics in relation to the supervision of less significant institutions (LSIs), which are not directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), and on non-European Union (EU) branches. The supervision of all banks’ anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) policies and procedures was also included, as no tasks related to AML/CFT have been conferred upon the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the eurozone. The mission took into account the findings and recommendations formulated by the 2018 euro area (EA) FSAP and coordinated closely with FSAP missions organized in France and Italy.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/347
English
Publication Date:
November 21, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513520841/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MLTEA2019006
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
51
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.