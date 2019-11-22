Pharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024 | Pharmaceuticals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceuticals Industry

Description

Advancement in science and technology has led to an exciting new era in therapeutics. The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing expansion, driven by the unmet needs in several diseases areas. The growth is mainly driven by market expansion of leading players in emerging market and aging population which is augmenting the demand for novel therapeutics.

In a heavily disrupted marketplace, characterized by shifting payer attitudes and patient empowerment, neither incremental adjustments nor steady evolution are likely to halt the decline of the traditional pharmaceutical business model. This paper looks ahead to a 2030 scenario to examine the trends revolutionizing the sector; trends that we expect to have dramatic impacts.

The pharmaceutical industry is aimed towards innovative drug development with strong pipeline from leading global players. The pharmaceutical industry’s innovation soared in 2018 through approval of 64 novel drugs from U.S. FDA including Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, 17 drugs in oncology, and the CGRP migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4039789-markets-at-a-glance-pharmaceuticals

The pharma industry is always in flux; however, the big pharmaceutical players retain their position near the near the top of yearly sales rankings. The 2018 was no different, with Johnson & Johnson, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Merck & Co. leading the industry with the top five spots by 2018 sales. The other leading players in pharmaceutical industry were GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., among others. The sales of new and existing drugs driven largely are focused on oncology, immunology and the nervous system.

Report Scope:

The “Market at a Glance Pharmaceuticals” provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971.

It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets -



- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022

- Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets

- Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023

- Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022

- Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets

- Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions

- The Global Influenza Market

- Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

- Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging.

- Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments.

- Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets.

Report Includes:

- Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector

- An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents

- Information on Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

- Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4039789-markets-at-a-glance-pharmaceuticals



Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022

Overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Global Competitor Market Analysis for the API

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH, INC. (AMRI)

AUROBINDO PHARMA

BASF AG

CAMBREX CORP.

LONZA

MYLAN N.V.

SIEGFRIED AG

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Chapter 3 Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets

Overview of Antipsychotic Drugs

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Antipsychotic Drugs

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

ALKERMES PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

ELI LILLY AND CO.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

H. LUNDBECK A/S

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Chapter 4 Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023

Overview of Brain Tumor Therapeutic Market

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Brain Tumor Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

MERCK & CO., INC.

NEXTSOURCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

Chapter 5 Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022

Overview of Clinical Nutrition

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Enteral Nutrition

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Clinical Nutrition

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ABBOTT NUTRITION

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GROUPE DANONE

H. J. HEINZ

HOSPIRA, INC.

LONZA GROUP LTD.

MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY

NESTLE SA

OSTUKA PHARMACEUTICAL INDIA PVT. LTD.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

Chapter 6 Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets

Overview of HIV

Global Competitor Market Analysis of HIV Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

MERCK & CO., INC.

VIIV HEALTHCARE



Chapter 7 Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions

Overview of Cancer Therapeutics

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Cancer Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ABBVIE, INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

CELGENE CORP.

ELI LILLY AND CO.

F HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER, INC.

SANOFI SA

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS



Chapter 8 The Global Influenza Market

Overview of Influenza Diseases

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Vaccines

ASTRAZENECA (MEDIMMUNE)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

MYLAN N.V.

SANOFI/SANOFI PASTEUR

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Therapeutics

DAIICHI SANKYO

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

ROCHE

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Diagnostics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Diagnostics

ALERE, INC.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

DANAHER CORP. (CEPHEID)

QIAGEN N.V.

QUIDEL CORP.

Chapter 9 Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Chapter 10 Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4039789

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.