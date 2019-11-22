Pharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024 | Pharmaceuticals Industry
Pharmaceuticals Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2021
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceuticals Industry
Description
Advancement in science and technology has led to an exciting new era in therapeutics. The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing expansion, driven by the unmet needs in several diseases areas. The growth is mainly driven by market expansion of leading players in emerging market and aging population which is augmenting the demand for novel therapeutics.
In a heavily disrupted marketplace, characterized by shifting payer attitudes and patient empowerment, neither incremental adjustments nor steady evolution are likely to halt the decline of the traditional pharmaceutical business model. This paper looks ahead to a 2030 scenario to examine the trends revolutionizing the sector; trends that we expect to have dramatic impacts.
The pharmaceutical industry is aimed towards innovative drug development with strong pipeline from leading global players. The pharmaceutical industry’s innovation soared in 2018 through approval of 64 novel drugs from U.S. FDA including Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, 17 drugs in oncology, and the CGRP migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4039789-markets-at-a-glance-pharmaceuticals
The pharma industry is always in flux; however, the big pharmaceutical players retain their position near the near the top of yearly sales rankings. The 2018 was no different, with Johnson & Johnson, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Merck & Co. leading the industry with the top five spots by 2018 sales. The other leading players in pharmaceutical industry were GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., among others. The sales of new and existing drugs driven largely are focused on oncology, immunology and the nervous system.
Report Scope:
The “Market at a Glance Pharmaceuticals” provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971.
It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets -
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022
- Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets
- Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023
- Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022
- Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets
- Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions
- The Global Influenza Market
- Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases.
- Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging.
- Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments.
- Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets.
Report Includes:
- Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector
- An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents
- Information on Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
- Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4039789-markets-at-a-glance-pharmaceuticals
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022
Overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Global Competitor Market Analysis for the API
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH, INC. (AMRI)
AUROBINDO PHARMA
BASF AG
CAMBREX CORP.
LONZA
MYLAN N.V.
SIEGFRIED AG
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Chapter 3 Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets
Overview of Antipsychotic Drugs
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Antipsychotic Drugs
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
ALKERMES PLC
ALLERGAN PLC
ASTRAZENECA PLC
ELI LILLY AND CO.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
H. LUNDBECK A/S
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Chapter 4 Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023
Overview of Brain Tumor Therapeutic Market
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Brain Tumor Therapeutics
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
MERCK & CO., INC.
NEXTSOURCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
Chapter 5 Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022
Overview of Clinical Nutrition
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Enteral Nutrition
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Clinical Nutrition
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
ABBOTT NUTRITION
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
FRESENIUS KABI AG
GROUPE DANONE
H. J. HEINZ
HOSPIRA, INC.
LONZA GROUP LTD.
MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY
NESTLE SA
OSTUKA PHARMACEUTICAL INDIA PVT. LTD.
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Chapter 6 Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets
Overview of HIV
Global Competitor Market Analysis of HIV Therapeutics
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
MERCK & CO., INC.
VIIV HEALTHCARE
Chapter 7 Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions
Overview of Cancer Therapeutics
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Cancer Therapeutics
Company Profiles of Key Market Players
ABBVIE, INC.
ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
CELGENE CORP.
ELI LILLY AND CO.
F HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE LTD.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
NOVARTIS AG
PFIZER, INC.
SANOFI SA
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS
Chapter 8 The Global Influenza Market
Overview of Influenza Diseases
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Vaccines
ASTRAZENECA (MEDIMMUNE)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
MYLAN N.V.
SANOFI/SANOFI PASTEUR
SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Therapeutics
DAIICHI SANKYO
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
ROCHE
SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)
Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Diagnostics
Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Diagnostics
ALERE, INC.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
DANAHER CORP. (CEPHEID)
QIAGEN N.V.
QUIDEL CORP.
Chapter 9 Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Chapter 10 Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical
Continued...
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4039789
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.