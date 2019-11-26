LIVE THE ULTIMATE CABO LIFESTYLE WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE PACIFIC OCEAN AT THE MODERN AND MAJESTIC VILLA LANDS END

Grand Living Room in Villa Lands End Cabo

ULTIMATE LUXURY CABO VILLA WITH MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS AND IMPRESSIVE LIST OF FEATURES AND AMENITIES IS ON SALE

CABO SAN LUCAS, BCS, MEXICO, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Lands End is an exclusive Oceanfront Cabo Villa that sits on a cliffside perch within the community of Pedregal in Cabo. Measuring over 13,000 Sq. Ft., this grand retreat has everything you need to be at the pinnacle of Cabo San Lucas living – breathtaking panoramas, welcoming indoor-outdoor living spaces, and unparalleled opulence.

This luxurious Cabo estate is located on the cliffs, over the Pacific Ocean, within a private residential guard-gated community. Built into a magnificent granite hillside, the community of Pedregal features 24-hour security, picturesque cobblestone avenues, easy access to fine dining options, a semi-private beach and proximity to numerous recreation and entertainment options. With the opening of the new Villa La Datcha and Mantea Casa Cabo, no other neighborhood has the unique offerings and incredible Ocean views of Pedregal. There is no wonder why this classicly authentic community is referred to as the “Beverly Hills of Cabo.”

With its oceanfront view and elevated perch over the Pacific-side of Pedregal, the freshly remodeled Villa Lands End gazes out on some of the most amazing ocean views that Cabo San Lucas has to offer. The villa is perched 260-feet above the Pacific Ocean, with a stunning rock-cliff vantage point that offers sweeping panoramic views over the Pacific Ocean as well as the pristine Pacific-side beaches, both North and South of the Villa’s vantage point.

Villa Lands End features a striking contemporary design and lush, tropical landscaping. Approaching from the entrance is like setting foot in a new world of elegance and soul-soothing grandeur. On the façade, the state-of-the-art villa boasts a wide-open alfresco deck complete with a beautiful negative-infinity-edge swimming pool and a large eight-person Jacuzzi. Adjacent to the pool area is a recreation room with a full kitchen, bar, and billiard/ping-pong table. There are also plenty of lounge chairs and a large sofa facing the dynamic ocean view, a BBQ grill as well as an outdoor fireplace and scores of fire pits.

Inside Villa Lands End's walls, you will find soft, comforting tones, that harmonize with rich “wood-like” ceramic tiling throughout. There are seven en-suite bedrooms, one of which is a lavishly appointed 1,565 Sq. Ft. master suite, complete with a private balcony and fireplace. There is also a gourmet kitchen that features a wine refrigerator, top of the line appliances and quartz countertops, a formal dining area that sits beneath an elegant chandelier, an indoor bar, and a fitness room. The interior will also help you appreciate the villa’s tech amenities that include ultra High-Definition televisions with satellite service, a stereo system with satellite radio and iPod connections with lightning-fast Wi-Fi. Your hi-tech villa is complete with mobile-integration that will allows you to control the home’s temperature and LED colored lights in the main rooms and pool area.

Known for its exquisite beaches, world-class fishing, gourmet dining, and exciting nightlife, dynamic Cabo San Lucas remains one of the world’s leading vacation destinations among international jet-setters and is a highly sought-after location for buyers of luxury property. Cabo is a rare blend of grandeur, panache, luxury, classic authenticity and vogue that has earned the resort town worldwide recognition as a prestigious location for Luxury Real Estate. Make no mistake that Luxury Cabo Real Estate is Villa Lands End and this oasis of exclusivity can be yours to own. It is currently listed for sale just under $6 million USD. Whether you use it solely for your own family and friends or choose to list it in the lucrative exclusive villa vacation rental market in Cabo San Lucas, an opportunity like this rolls around once in a blue moon.

Villa Lands End is represented by Mishan Andre and Danette Reid of Cabo Dream Homes. Both Real Estate Advisors are registered with the MLS and CONOCER CERTIFIED (Mexico’s national governing body of Real Estate professionals) and have more than 20 years of combined experience in Cabo San Lucas Real Estate. Over the years, their dynamic team has helped connect the finest independent real estate in Pedregal and nearby areas to some of the most prestigious clientele in the world.

With over $24 million in sales this year, Mishan, Danette and their team have developed a reputation as the most trusted and admired luxury real estate professionals for Pedregal and nearby areas. When working with Mishan and Danette, you can count on nothing less than an executive staff of seasoned professionals with an intimate knowledge of Cabo San Lucas real estate and those who are devoted to serving your needs around the clock.

