Wireless Router for VPN Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

VPN, or virtual private network, is a network that provides access to any company’s database from a remote location with the application of a secure internet connection. It ensures 24x7 secure access to any company’s database using the data encryption process. This enables to access the data from any remote location but safeguards it from any hacker involvement. Demand for the global wireless router for the VPN market is increasing every day as many jobs are supported by internet connectivity. Many workers access their company’s database from remote locations, the VPN network has made it secure for the company’s and safeguarding their interests.

Standard Wi-fi routers support the VPN functionality, which gives access to any remote computers to pass through the router to connect to the company’s VPN server. The user needs to login to the VPN server, which requires software installation. Once the connection is established the worker can access the company’s database from any remote location. A VPN router, on the other hand, does not require any software to be installed, as the configuration is preset in the router from the hardware stage. It has helped companies to reduce their establishment costs and utilize their resources to its full potential.

The global market for wireless VPN router is growing as the demand for remote support for many companies has grown due to the expansion of the IT industry. Revolution in internet connectivity has brought various new technological platforms together. It has provided immense support to the service industry. Technical support from the headquarter to the remote installation site has made the life of the workers a lot easier. However, a scope is still there for development in internet connectivity. Improvement in remote areas is in progress, which could further expand the business for the wireless VPN router market.

Key Players:

Edimax Technology

AsusTek Computer

Shenzhen Tenda Technology

D-Link Systems

TP-Link

Huawei Technologies

Zyxel Communications

NETGEAR

Belkin

Ubiquiti Networks

Buffalo Americas

DoEnter Limited

Segments:

The global wireless router for the VPN market is growing rapidly due to the advancement in communication technology. Many companies are now upgrading their infrastructure that is in line with the latest technologies. Concepts like work from home, where a worker can support from their own residence have boosted the wireless router for VPN market growth. Segmentation analysis is crucial for this market because the use is diverse in nature. Product type and application are the main two segments which help in studying the potential. Product type is sub-segmented into 200 terminals application and the application segment covers personal and commercial use.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the wireless router for the VPN market is very helpful in developing important strategies. North American and European market is contributing to the growth largely due to the infrastructure support they have. Growth in the industrial and information technology sector has helped in gaining momentum for the market. Asia Pacific (APAC) market is also witnessing a surge in the market due to the rapid growth in the information technology sector. Government help in the digitalization process has supported the market for development.

Industry News:

A well-known brand, named Ubiquity has developed a machine that is a combination of the router, switch with an ethernet port and Wi-Fi access point. The integrated cloud key helps to control network and system traffic.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



