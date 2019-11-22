Femtech: Empowering Women's Health | Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Description
This report provides an overview of the Femtech industry, which has gained momentum in the last decade. The report showcases trends that are in vogue, regions from which new innovations are emerging and the potential of the industry’s multiple subsectors to provide solutions for nearly half the world’s population.
As with any emerging industry, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the Femtech sector that could promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier.
The impetus for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast a new and niche sector can be while showcasing how the opportunities it presents could be continuously evolving.
Over the last year, a new $1.1 billion category of tech emerged with the purpose of helping women understand their health and well-being better than ever before: Femtech. As women have come to view fertility as a measure of their overall health an interest no longer reserved exclusively for the prenatal set more companies are disrupting the process of fertility awareness and contraception, as mbg investigated earlier this year, making cycle tracking a whole lot easier.
Fertility apps like Daysy and Kindara come with a Bluetooth thermometer that syncs with your phone, making early-morning temperature readings super simple to record and decipher. Other companies like ava aim to make the whole experience less invasive (if thermometers aren’t your thing) by tracking vital signs via wrist wearables and delivering predictions and insights about fertility to their phone app. Some startups like Glowfocus solely on helping women get pregnant, but even Glow has a sister app, Eve, to track periods and sexual health.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the FemTech or female technology industry and discussion of its need
– Coverage of software, diagnostics, products, and services that focus on women’s health
– Description of various FemTech applications, including fertility solutions, period-tracking apps, pregnancy and nursing care, women’s sexual wellness, and reproductive system health care
– Snapshot of deal counts and capital invested in FemTech over the last decade
– Initiatives taken in improving women health in remote and rural areas
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Femtech: Current Trend
Introduction
Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
What is Femtech?
Why Femtech?
Is This Trend Passing, or Here to Stay?
Major Femtech Segments
Where is All This Coming From?
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Europe
North America
Australia
Patent Activity
Is Any of This Making Sense? Where Are We going?
Improving Access to Care for Women in Remote and Rural Areas
Empowering Women to Manage Their Own Health Using Digital Technology More Cost Effectively
Digital Health Is Changing the Landscape of Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care
New Approaches Based on Prevention, Societal Change and Technology Are Supporting the Management of Female-Specific Chronic Diseases
Improving Women’s Overall Health and Wellness: Managing Stress, Sleep, Exercise, Healthy Eating and Anxiety
What Are the Profiles of Femtech Organizations?
Key Market Segments
Is That All?
