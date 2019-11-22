Corrugated Packaging Products Market 2019 Industry Trends, , Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Corrugated packaging products include all kinds of material used in packaging like cardboard, paperboard, containerboard, and fiberboard. These have rows of air columns lined on the inside. This gives them added strength and also gives a cushion effect to the materials packed inside them. These may have a single layer or multiple layers of the material based on the packaging requirements. These are most commonly made into boxes or containers designed to hold the particular contents to be packaged.

Most of the packaging that we see in the form of boxes like those used for parcel delivery and product packaging make use of corrugated packaging products and materials. With the growth of the end-use industries and almost every manufacturing unit needing these for packaging, the market for corrugated packaging products holds a lot of potential. With newer packaging materials and technological developments, this market may witness healthy competition. Most of these materials being paper-pulp based and recyclable, they have a product preference advantage too.

The market report on the global corrugated packaging products market contains key information on the market shares of each of the company in terms of sales and revenue. The report also looks into the growth opportunities in this market and gives and comprehensive overview. It studies the market performance of each of the segments, submarkets, and regions in the global market. Focussing on the key players, the report gives the competitive landscape with the SWOT analysis of some of the major manufacturers.

Market Key Players :

Smurfit Kappa Group

NW Packaging

Nine Dragons Paper

International Paper

Lee & Man Group

West Rock

Inteplast Group

Mondi Group

Minnesota Diversified Industries

DS Smith

Sohner Kunststofftechnik

Bobst

Uline

Market Segmentation

The whole corrugated packaging products market has been broken down into segments to understand the market structure and functioning better. The report analyzes the value and volume generated from the sales and revenue in each of the market segments.

The market split based on the product type would be into:

Boxes – mainly used for packaging and package delivery.

Crates – used to hold objects in place for convenient storage and transfer.

Trays – used in temporary handling of materials. Eg. food delivery

Others

The market split based on the application would be:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Paper Industry

Electronic Goods

Others

Each of the above end-users make use of corrugated packaging products to help deliver, manage, and transport the products and for packaging.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis conducted based on the geographical segments studies the production and consumption status in each region and also looks to give a forecast of the regional market. The factors influencing the corrugated packaging products market such as market drivers, trends, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges and risks have also been covered. The key regions and the countries in each of these as given by the report are North and South America (the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), APAC region (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain), and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries).

Industry News

CB Board -has invested £5.5 million on its first-of-its-kind sustainable energy site. It is a joint venture between packaging and display trade specialist Swanline Group and paper-based packaging producer McLaren Packaging. Fully fuelled by organic waste, the unit is set to be the world’s first sustainable energy generation facility. The plant will provide heat and power for the manufacture of corrugated sheet board in its manufacturing sites.

