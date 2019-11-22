Data Quality Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Demand and Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Data quality management software is primarily developed for analyzing information sets and specifying incomplete, incorrect, or improperly formatted data. After profiling data concerns, data quality management software correct or cleanse that data based on prior specified guidelines. Data modification, deletion, merging and spending are all common techniques of data set correction or cleansing. Data analysts, salespeople and marketers are the major end-users of data quality management software. By cleaning and targeting data sets, data quality management software enables organizations to establish and maintain high standards for data integrity and security. Most organizations use these tools as they are also beneficial for ensuring data adheres to these standards, based on the required market, industry, or in-house regulations.

This procedure of maintaining data integrity and security improves the reliability of such information for business use. Here, the data can range from consumer contact information to granular financial statistics and business-related information. Organizations are getting more concerned about maintaining data integrity and are actively spending on advanced data quality management tools and solutions. This factor is expected to support market growth. Data quality management software is highly critical for data analysts as it can help them identify data inaccuracies. The software also delivers data cleansing/correction functionalities to correct such inaccuracies. Advanced data quality management software enables organizations to normalize data formatting.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Pitney Bowes

Informatica

SAP

SAS Institute

Oracle

Experian

Talend

Information Builders

Syncsort

Innovative Systems

EnterWorks (Winshuttle)

RedPoint Global

Microsoft

Alteryx

MIOsoft

BackOffice Associates

Ataccama

The advanced data quality management software products may also share features or can effectively coexist with data integration software, master data management software, and big data & analytics software solutions. Most organizations prefer this software as it includes both automated and manual cleaning features. Data quality management software further offers a broad range of preventive measures to maintain data integrity. This software automates all the complicated, manual procedures and is considered more efficient than sales automation and marketing automation solutions. Data quality management software is specially designed to improve the accuracy of consumer or business data.

Market Segmentation

The global data quality management software market can be segmented on the basis of product types, crucial applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, data quality management software can be classified into-

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Most organizations prefer Cloud-based data quality management software. The cloud-based data quality management platform offers a suite of expert solutions to protect, clean, and enhance CRM and marketing automation data. Cloud-based data quality management solutions are extremely cost-effective, which makes them popular among organizations.

Based on applications, the global data quality management software market can be segmented into-

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Data quality management software automates the way companies conduct their most crucial data procedures, such as data Normalization, duplication, enrichment, and validation.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the major regions contributing to the growth of data quality management software market. Organizations operating in North America and the Asia Pacific region are highly interested in automating complex data management procedures. This factor is expected to support market growth in these regions. Some other factors, such as increasing number of IT organizations, ongoing technological advancements in industries, improved capabilities of data management software, and growing demand for data management from the IT and Telecom sector are expected to drive the product demand in North America and the Asia Pacific. Market players in Europe are focusing on improving their R&D and product innovation strategies, in order to sustain in the competitive market.

Industry News

Companies cannot afford to operate their business on questionable data. With SAP’s Data quality management software, organizations can access, transform, and connect data to fuel their critical business procedures. This advanced enterprise-class solution ensures effective data integration and data quality management. SAP’s data quality management software aims at delivering the right level of insight across businesses so professionals can make better decisions and operate more effectively.

