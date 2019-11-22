Demi Fine Jewelry Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Demi fine jewelry is the middle ground between the high-end fine jewelry and costume jewelry. These are mostly available in contemporary designs and made from silver plated with gold and contain semi-precious stones. Some are even crafted with precious alloys and may also have crystals adorning them. These are mostly made using 14k gold. These pieces of jewelry are now becoming more popular among those looking for fashion with affordability. This segment of ornaments could also be termed as semi-luxury jewelry.

The affordability alone stands out as the main market driver for these products and is a huge draw for those looking to expand their jewelry collection. Aimed at the modern and trendy woman, the market caters to women mostly. Demi fine jewelry can also be long-lasting pieces that can be worn on a daily basis, unlike the high street fashion jewelry. With the wide range of design and aesthetics, these can be mixed and matched with the personal styles of the wearer.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4421214-global-demi-fine-jewelry-market-growth-2019-2024

The market survey on demi fine jewelry conducted by this report gives an overview of the current status, market valuation, and market forecast. The global demi fine jewelry market has been analyzed by the report in terms of the consumption, sales, and volume by regions and product types. The key players and manufacturers have been described in terms of their sales volume, market shares, along with the competitive landscape overview and SWOT analysis. The report also looks into the shift in the market trends, the market drivers, opportunities, and challenges..

Global Market Key Players:

Missoma

WWAKE

Otiumberg

Maria Black

Astley Clarke

Edgeofember

San Souers

Cat Bird

Laurie Fleming Jewellery

Loren Stewart

Sarah & Sebastian

Hirotaka

Meadow Lark

Jacquie Aiche

Felt London

Natasha Schweitzer

Monica Vinader

N+A New York

I and I Jewellery

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the global demi fine jewelry market done by the report looks into the various segments based on the product type and the application. The growth and consumption data regarding each of these have been covered.

Market split based on the type:

Below 50 US$

50-150 US$

150-300 US$

300-500 US$

Above 500 US$

The pricing of the product and the product specifications affect the market performance greatly. The breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 has been used to give the segmentation based on the application. The segments include Online Store, Flagship Store, and Shopping Mall. Though e-commerce is a fast-growing platform, jewelry shopping in stores and outlets is still a mainstay of the market.

Regional Analysis

The market study conducted at a regional level looks into the local market s of the various geographical segments given by the report. The major regions in the scope of this report are the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Americas and APAC. The list of countries covered in the above regions the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries. All the major developments in the above regions such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, acquisitions and new entrants into the market have been given by the report.

Industry News

Wanderlust + Co’s has revealed its new line of demi fine jewelry that includes a 15-piece collection of necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and anklets. These are made from 925 sterling silver and plated with 14k gold and fall in a budget-friendly price range of US$80 – $140. The Malaysia-based company founded by Jenn Low is seen as an international brand typically offers ornaments studded with clear or colored cubic zirconia.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4421214-global-demi-fine-jewelry-market-growth-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.