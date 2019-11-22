Healbright will partner to provide support for the national Wellworks for You

Healbright partners with Wellworks for You on new Well Balance emotional wellness program.

Healbright (http://healbright.com), a firm offering hundreds of videos on a variety of mental health topics, today announced that it has partnered with Wellworks For You (http://wellworksforyou.com).

Wellworks For You, a national company, provides customized wellness solutions for organizations throughout the world. Wellworks For You was created as a vehicle to assist employers in designing and implementing a comprehensive wellness program, recognizing that healthy minds and healthy bodies are the catalyst to a successful working environment. The organization was recently recognized as one of Inc 5000’s fastest growing companies in 2019.

The Wellworks For You Program commits to a strong focus on employees by promoting organizational integration and strong communication. The firm’s proprietary platforms, systems, and incentive management tools deliver the highest employee participation with a measurable return on investment.

Wellworks For You announces its new product WellBalance, in conjunction with Healbright, that will focus on mental and emotional wellness. WellBalance is a 10 month program that will center around a work life balance assessment, eLearning video education, journaling, gamification, surveying and targeted communications. “The WellBalance program will provide employers the opportunity to support the mental and emotional needs of its employees” said Thomas Tegler, President of Wellworks For You.

"We are very excited to partner with Wellworks For You on their new WellBalance program," said Healbright CEO, Bill Belanger. "The Wellbalance program is on the cutting-edge of improving workplace mental health. By combining the best online mental wellness programs, the Well Balance program is providing an integrated solution unlike anything else in the market. We are excited to have our videos play a pivotal role in this new vision of bringing mental wellness to the workplace."

About Healbright.com

Healbright.com offers online wellness courses in a variety of areas to make emotional wellness accessible to everyone. Each course contains video lectures and therapeutic tools provided by a mental health professional. Healbright instructors condense the best practices in their field into budget-friendly courses that are accessible to anyone, using the latest research in the neuroscience of learning, clinical psychology, and meditation practice to deliver courses that lead to lasting mental and emotional change. Healbright believes everybody can benefit from working with their own mind, and psychology should not be limited to only fixing what goes wrong with people. For more information visit www.healbright.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About WellWorks for You

Wellworks For You, headquartered in West Chester, PA. is a corporate wellness management company working with clients throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean Islands to design, implement and manage customized wellness programs. More information is at http://www.wellworksforyou.com/

