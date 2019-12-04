$5,000 Reward Announced for Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” BG 105 Fillmore Auditorium 2/1/68 Concert Poster

A $5,000 Reward is Offered For This Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” BG 105 Fillmore Auditorium 2/1/68 Concert Poster

We’re hoping our record breaking $5,000 reward for this popular Hendrix poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.” — Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $5,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” BG 105 Fillmore Auditorium concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a series of performances by performance by Jimi Hendrix in February, 1968, at The Fillmore Auditorium and Winterland, in San Francisco, California.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Jimi Hendrix concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $5,000 reward for this popular Hendrix poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” BG 105 Fillmore Auditorium concert poster, or any other vintage Hendrix concert poster you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $4,000 reward for any Jimi Hendrix Fillmore East 5/10/68 concert poster, and a $6,000 Reward is offered for any Jimi Hendrix Shrine Auditorium 2/10/68 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage Jimi Hendrix concert poster, call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.



