Wells of Life Launches World Changer Program for Businesses to help End Poverty in East Africa

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells of Life , Inc., which transforms entire communities in East Africa, introduces the World Changer program , an all-inclusive CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) opportunity to help businesses incorporate a social change program into their organizations. The nonprofit Wells of Life serves remote villages in Uganda, East Africa by providing easy access to clean water while teaching proper sanitation and hygiene techniques to some of the poorest people on earth.While World Changer supports Wells of Life’s global mission to end poverty in rural Uganda, it is a mutually beneficial program designed to produce positive business outcomes that accelerate growth, support company culture, increase employee morale, leverage tax advantages and uphold core values.Wells of Life COO Peter Ashworth designed and developed the program saying, “World Changer is a complete social responsibility program-in-a-box that companies can easily incorporate into their business to make an immediate global impact without incurring major costs to their bottom line.”Geared towards small to mid-sized companies, World Changer is a 12-month Adopt-a-Village platform which provides a comprehensive, turnkey CSR program. The company is provided with a custom website, graphics, materials and media to implement the program alongside their employees and customers. The end result is transforming up to 1000 lives by providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene and giving communities the ability to move out of generationalpoverty.At the completion of the project, Wells of Life ambassadors will provide an onsite corporate celebration which includes a heart-warming video from the company’s adopted village, lunch and a plaque for display. Other networking opportunities are provided throughout the year among participating businesses.To learn more, visit www.yourbusinessforgood.com About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to allpeople. Founded in 2008, the Christian nonprofit organization based in Irvine, viewsaccess to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as the catalyst that drives change andtransforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people. For moreinformation, visit www.wellsoflife.org ###

