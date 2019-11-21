Wells of Life Launches World Changer Program for Businesses to help End Poverty in East Africa
World Changer is a Complete, Plug-in, Global Social Responsibility Program for Small to Mid-Sized Companies
While World Changer supports Wells of Life’s global mission to end poverty in rural Uganda, it is a mutually beneficial program designed to produce positive business outcomes that accelerate growth, support company culture, increase employee morale, leverage tax advantages and uphold core values.
Wells of Life COO Peter Ashworth designed and developed the program saying, “World Changer is a complete social responsibility program-in-a-box that companies can easily incorporate into their business to make an immediate global impact without incurring major costs to their bottom line.”
Geared towards small to mid-sized companies, World Changer is a 12-month Adopt-a-Village platform which provides a comprehensive, turnkey CSR program. The company is provided with a custom website, graphics, materials and media to implement the program alongside their employees and customers. The end result is transforming up to 1000 lives by providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene and giving communities the ability to move out of generational
poverty.
At the completion of the project, Wells of Life ambassadors will provide an onsite corporate celebration which includes a heart-warming video from the company’s adopted village, lunch and a plaque for display. Other networking opportunities are provided throughout the year among participating businesses.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all
people. Founded in 2008, the Christian nonprofit organization based in Irvine, views
access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as the catalyst that drives change and
transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people. For more
information, visit www.wellsoflife.org.
