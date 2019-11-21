Marshall Faulk Has a Message for Kids at the NFL Alumni Golf Tournament

Marshall Faulk

Hall of Fame running back says kids need to know the truth about drugs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Legend Marshall Faulk is all about helping kids. That’s why he is representing Foundation for a Drug-Free World at the NFL Alumni Mexico Golf Classic November 21-22.

NFL Alumni fundraisers promote active and healthy living while they raise funds for worthy causes to benefit youth. And Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk fits right in with this purpose.

But as spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, his first message is actually to parents.

“Drugs are something that is someone else’s problem until it’s your kid,” he says, “and by then it’s too late.”

The Drug-Free World drug education materials and curriculum, translated into 20 languages, have already been adopted by the school systems of Baja California Sur and the State of Mexico.

Faulk, the father of five, wants to help educate kids on what drugs are and what they do. “We found that when they know this, they don’t feel the need to experiment and they won’t allow peer pressure to bait them into taking drugs,” he says. “We’re not even telling people what they should do or shouldn’t do. We want them to educate themselves. When you’re educated, you make better decisions. That’s what this is all about.”

The NFL Mexico Golf Classic, partnered with Televisa Television, is a two-day event starting with the Taste of Mexico charity dinner and comedy show Thursday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On Friday at 10 a.m. is the shotgun start of the Mexico Golf Classic.

The two-day celebration ends 22 November with a champions dinner from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., where NFL Alumni will announce the tournament winner who will attend the NFL Alumni Super Bowl of Golf Championship at the famed Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

