Values of Ohio River Properties Surging

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Valley, PA (November 22, 2019) The deal activity in the Ohio River Valley has been increasing. The best and biggest deals are coming. Get the latest information about the developments in the Ohio River Valley. Plan on attending Shale Directories’ Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference which will be held on December 11th and 12th at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia.

In the last two years, activity has increased significantly.

• Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. acquires equity interest in Tri Modal Terminals in Follansbee, WV.

• JSW reopened Mingo Junction Steel Works in Mingo Junction, OH with 250 employees and anticipates close to 1,000 employees within two years

• Italian Manufacturer Pietro Fiorentini Group opened a manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia.

• Bidell Gas Compression, Inc opens ~100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Weirton, WV.

• Zarbana Aluminum Extrusions, LLC purchases 60 acres of land and buildings in Columbiana County, OH.

• Tidewater Operating, LLC purchases the RiverRail multimodal terminal facility in Steubenville, OH.

“With the increased activity along the Ohio River, we are seeing dramatic increases of value due to limited riverfront availability” said Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM with NAI Ohio River Corridor. “Properties with barge cells are seeing large increase in values. Properties with barge cells and rail are seeing the largest increase in value due to their scarcity. We still have excellent locations along the river (specifically from Weirton, WV to Moundsville, WV) with barge and rail. With Shell Polymers closer to completion and PTTGC close to FID, we anticipate these properties continuing to increase in value.” said Custer.

Your attendance will put you a step ahead of your competition. As a result of this conference you will have a better understanding of the regions workforce, infrastructure and the most profitable commercial real estate locations based upon your organizations logistics and supply chain critical success factors.

Financial Services firms and Investment groups will benefit from the discussion of current and prospective projects throughout the Appalachian Basin. Whether your investment strategy is project development or investment of income producing commercial or multi-family, experts will be available to advise on strategies and locations.

The conference speakers will include Adam Bruns, managing editor, Site Selection Magazine; Austin Power, manager at Novogradac, the leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm in the nation; Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels and Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT.



Conference sponsorships are available by contacting Joe Barone, jbarone@shaledirectories.com

For more information

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

330-418-9287

bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com



