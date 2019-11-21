Local Production Home Again In Time For Christmas

Heart of Christmas 2019

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of Christmas, a musical produced by Andrew Wommack Ministries, will be returning to The Auditorium, a world-class performing arts and conference venue on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Elizabeth and Robert Muren, who are originally from Norway and are the codirectors of Charis Bible College’s Creative Arts School, are the producers and are playing major roles in the production. Jamie Wommack of Teller County, cofounder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, plays a principal role this year in the approximately seventy-member cast. This will be the fifth year that Charis has hosted this family Christmas musical.

The production will run three shows from December 13-15, and theatergoers can choose between an evening showing and two matinee showings. New this year is a traditional Christmas Market that will be accompanying the production. The market is open to the public, and vendors will be a mix of Charis students and Woodland Park community crafters.

This year’s production will also incorporate actors from the Orlando theme park The Holy Land Experience, where Elizabeth is the creative director. The production’s companion storybook, The Servant King, which plays a key role in the action of the musical, will be available for purchase this year at each showing.

In the musical, this heirloom storybook is handed down over four generations. As the family keeps their Christmas tradition of reading the ancient tale of the “fourth” wise man, the story comes to life as a grand musical production on stage. Framed by on-screen projections and backgrounds from The Servant King storybook, The Heart of Christmas combines a unique cinematic feel to the live-musical experience.

For show times and more information, visit heartofchristmas.org.

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. It is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Visit Charis at charisbiblecollege.org.

