PSAC launches ad campaign targeting Trudeau and new Minister

140,000 federal public service workers send Justin Trudeau a clear mandate: deliver a fair contract and equitable compensation for the ongoing Phoenix nightmare

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than 140,000 of its members are still without new contracts or fair compensation for the Phoenix pay system disaster, the Public Service Alliance of Canada has launched an ad campaign targeting the Prime Minister and new President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos.

“In their first four years, the Liberal government failed Canada’s public service workers,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “With a new minority Parliament and a new Minister, we’re sending Justin Trudeau a clear mandate: deliver a fair contract for our members and fair compensation for this ongoing Phoenix nightmare.”

The government’s continued negligence is forcing PSAC members to ramp up their workplace action, leading to a potential strike. In its mandate letter to the government, PSAC is urging the Liberals to ensure the stability of the federal government for all Canadians by moving quickly to resolve these issues.

The ad campaign will feature online, radio and print ads across the country. Ads will begin rolling out today, November 21. Members can send the mandate letter to Trudeau and the Minister at hereforcanada.ca.

“Our members continue to show up to work every day to serve Canadians – despite all the problems they’ve endured because of Phoenix. They deserve better, and they are ready to fight for what they’re owed,” added Aylward.

“In the recent election, Trudeau promised to “build a stronger public service” – well, this is his opportunity to do that.”

The first of several Public Interest Committee hearings set up to mediate a deal between PSAC bargaining units and Treasury Board begins December 4.

Mandate letter to the Minister

Action page

Print ad:

English | French

Radio ad:

English | French

Michael Aubry Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) | Alliance de la Fonction publique du Canada (AFPC) 613-218-0952 aubrym@psac-afpc.com Alroy Fonseca Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) | Alliance de la Fonction publique du Canada (AFPC) 613-262-3658 fonseca@psac-afpc.com



