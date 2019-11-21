Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO), Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official helping Homeless Veterans
AIF is working to raise funds via online shirt sales to help provide Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans this Christmas. The Proceeds of the T-shirt purchases will be used to buy as many hygiene kits and hoodies as possible. Speaking with Off-Road Outreach founder Stacey Buckner, "This time of year is very difficult for the homeless community. The weather can be very harsh and it is very difficult to maintain proper hygiene. Providing these kits and hoodies will be very helpful in helping the homeless maintain proper hygiene levels and stay a little bit warmer." According to the statistics of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, "Homeless make up about 11% of the total homeless in the country. Roughly 45% of all homeless veterans are African American or Hispanic, despite only accounting for 10.4% and 3.4% of the U.S. veteran population, respectively." As Veteran Owned and Operated companies, AIF Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official are trying to do their part and bring awareness and contribute to this great initiative.
