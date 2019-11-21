Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO), Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official helping Homeless Veterans

Axios Investigations Firm Shirts For The Homeless Vets Hygiene Kits Woobie Official Vet Owned Hoodies

Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) & OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO) to help provide Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans.

As a Veteran Owned and Operated Business we strive to help our Veteran communities. We know that there are approx 37,878 veterans experiencing homelessness.We want to bring awareness and do our part.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

FORT BRAGG - FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 20th, 2019, Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) and OFF-ROAD OUTREACH will be with Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official providing food, hygiene kits, clothes, and Woobie Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans in the Fort Bragg-Fayetteville area. This initiative had begun years ago with Off-Road Outreach (ORO) who would provide food staples, clothes and showers for the homeless in the area. Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has decided to join forces with Off-Road Outreach (ORO)and provide additional items provided by Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official.AIF is working to raise funds via online shirt sales to help provide Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans this Christmas. The Proceeds of the T-shirt purchases will be used to buy as many hygiene kits and hoodies as possible. Speaking with Off-Road Outreach founder Stacey Buckner, "This time of year is very difficult for the homeless community. The weather can be very harsh and it is very difficult to maintain proper hygiene. Providing these kits and hoodies will be very helpful in helping the homeless maintain proper hygiene levels and stay a little bit warmer." According to the statistics of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, "Homeless make up about 11% of the total homeless in the country. Roughly 45% of all homeless veterans are African American or Hispanic, despite only accounting for 10.4% and 3.4% of the U.S. veteran population, respectively." As Veteran Owned and Operated companies, AIF Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official are trying to do their part and bring awareness and contribute to this great initiative.



