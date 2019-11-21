President João Lourenço analyses mining sector partnership

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 21 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda discussed the country's development partnership on diamond sector with the Antwerp Diamond Council (Belgium)'s CEO, Nishit Parivih. ,

The audience was held on the sidelines of the 1st International Conference and Exhibition on Mining Sector, opened by the Angolan statesman in Luanda.

The Belgian ambassador to Angola, Jozef Smets, who attended the meeting, spoke to the press of his country's intention to create in diamond sector a transparent and free competition to ensure better prices.

Praising the audience, the diplomat said that Antwerp Diamond Council wants a serious partnership with Angolan companies linked to the diamond industry.

The opening session of the event was marked by the signing of various agreements between Angolan diamond exploration companies and foreign counterparts in the mining sector.

The President Joao Lourenço witnessed the signing of Agreements.

The event, set to end on Thursday, comes up with new projects and economic potential in the African geological framework of the mining sector in Angola.

