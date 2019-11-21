Hair Straightener Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-“Hair Straightener Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Hair straightener is an electric device that uses two heated narrow plates for straightening someone’s hair. It is a hair styling technique that involves straightening or flattening of hair in order to give it a smooth sleek, streamlined appearance. The process of hair straightening using a hair straightener is often referred to as
‘rebonding’ in some of the Southeast Asian countries.
The growing online sales, growing urban population, increasing awareness about personal grooming, influence of western lifestyle, increasing demand in the developing nations, are major contributors towards the growth of the market through the forecast period. The global hair straightener market report offers a detailed analysis of the important driving factors, consumer pattern, market performance, pricing factors, market opportunities and estimations of the global hair straightener market around the world. Hair straighteners are designed to temporarily modify the texture or the shape of hair. The straightening process can easily be reversed when it comes in contact with water, or for other environmental factors such as humidity, rain, washing, etc.
The following key manufacturers covered in this report
Philips
Braun
Panasonic
Babyliss
YSC
CREAT ION
TESCOM
CONAIR
POVOS
FLYCO
Paiter
Remington
HSI PROFFESIONAL
Good Hair Day
L’Oreal
Cloud Nine
Overuse of hair straightener and such heat tools damage the hair in the long run and can permanently alter the hair structure. Once the damage has happened it cannot be reversed. The awareness of this negative side of overuse of hair straighteners impacts the global hair straightener market. This report deals with the hair straightener market value and volume, on a company, regional, and national level. It gives a global projection and perspective of the overall hair straightener industry size, by studying the historical data along with future prospect.
Segmentation
The report segments the global hair straightener market according to type and application. Based on type of hair straighteners available in the market, it can be categorized into mini plate, narrow plate, medium plate, and wide plate. According to application of the hair straightener it can be classified as household or commercial.
Regional Analysis
Geographically the Global Hair Straightener Market Professional Survey Report 2019 classifies the apparent consumption, production, import and export of hair straightener in Europe, China, Japan, North America, and India. For the individual manufacturer mentioned, the report analyzes their hair straightener production capacity, manufacturing site, ex-factory price, production, market share and revenue in the worldwide hair straightener market.
There are five primary tools that fall under the category of hair straighteners. They are: straightening comb, flat hair iron, blow dryer with a round comb attached to it, large hair rollers, and hair straightening brushes that use electricity.
Latest industry news
The report mentions all the key players in the global hair straightener market. These big companies are constantly competing to gain more market share and come up with a more innovative product. Tri-zone technology is being used in many of the latest hair straighteners in the market. This technology makes sure that hair is glossy, healthy and strong by maintaining the heat of the hair straightener. The smart irons can adapt to individual hair fibers to produce optimum styling temperature for individual users at all times.
