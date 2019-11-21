Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020-2026|Trend, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026, Industry Demand,
The notable feature of Sea Freight Forwarding Market report is, it has been summarized with market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Sea Freight Forwarding Market
Description:-
Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipment via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.
Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Others
Top key players
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
