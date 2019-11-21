Military Jammer Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Military jammers radiate interfering signals towards the enemy radar, which blocks the receiver with highly concentrated energy signals. The global military jammers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to advancements in jamming technologies, coupled with increasing investments for catering to next-generation requirements in technological innovation. Military jammers are used in battlefields for providing information and protecting soldiers from territorial threats. Commercial industries also use jammers, but these have a different frequency range and wavelengths. Military jammers operate at a higher frequency range and are able to jam different frequency wavelengths at the same time. Increase in adoption of radar jamming decoys, growing territorial conflicts across nations, unmanned aerial vehicles in restricted areas will further boost the military jammers market demand. Rise in military & defence spending in developing countries will propel the market share in these regions.

Segmentation

Based on type, the global military jammer market is divided by radar jamming and deployment type, which include categories like mechanical jamming, electronic jamming, and communication jamming. The Mechanical jamming has the most market contribution, owing to the increased use of decoys, chaffs, and corner reflectors. Electronic jamming has also seen a growth in demand due to the use of sweep, spot, DRFM, barrage, and pulse technologies. Based on technology, the market segments include gallium nitride and gallium arsenide. The market applications are counter-IED, bomb disposal, anti-riot and law enforcement, and military convoy protection. Military convoy protection is the most used application due to the large convoys being transported regularly. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into airborne, ground-based, and naval. The ground-based segment is predicted to anticipated to have the most market share, with a 35.25% share in 2016.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the military jammers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. The prevalence of territorial disputes is responsible for the growing market demand. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in military jammer demand in recent years. This upward trend is a result of growing military spending in regions like India, Japan, and China. These countries are expected to emerge among the strongest military powers in the world.

Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Industry News

Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

In 2019, the US Navy took down an Iranian drone with the help of MADIS (Marine Air Defense Integrated System), the latest anti-drone generation for the sea. This technology uses jammers to block a drone’s communications, forcing it to crash.

