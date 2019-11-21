Global Digital Pathology Market Anticipated to 682.7 million by 2022 | Application, Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Digital Pathology Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2022

Description

Global Digital Pathology Market is estimated to be $312.7 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $682.7 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. In order to provide a precise report on the global Digital Pathology market, we make sure to conduct a highly comprehensive and effective research methodology. This way, we are able to gain the most accurate market estimates and future forecasts. This is done by reducing the deviance. A combination of bottom-up and top-down techniques for segmenting and forecasting the quantitative areas is used to gain key data about the market. Add to this, the report is created with the help of data triangulation methodology, wherein the market is seen from three different perspectives. With our expert team we ensure that each and every area of the market are carefully reported and analyzed and aids the users in more than one manner.

One of the key factors driving the market growth is automation in the traditional methods of pathology, which has enhanced the efficiency in workflow. Rising incidence of chronic diseases worldwide, technological advancements and encouraging initiatives by government are some major factors anticipated to stimulate the digital pathology market growth over the forecast period. However, strict regulations involved during the approval of digital pathology systems and huge initial capital required for digital pathology systems act as major limitations for this market.

Owing to drug discovery and academic research disease diagnosis commanded the global digital pathology market by application. By Technology, Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) is the utmost revenue generating market among the segments, conversely image analysis-informatics market is projected to have the maximum growth potential. By end user, pharmaceutical research is the most productive market and is also anticipated to have the premier growth potential. By geography, the North American region dominated the market, which is the highest revenue generating region; however, Asian market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the huge investment in healthcare sector and technological advancements.

Mentioned Key player Profiles are 3DHISTECH, Corista LLC, Apollo Pacs, Inc., Digipath, Inc., Aurora Interactive Ltd., Philips healthcare, Definiens AG, Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm and Omnyx.

Market Segmentation

The global Digital Pathology market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Application Covered:

• Academics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Cancer care

• Veterinary pathology

• Disease Diagnosis

• Forensic pathology

• Others

Technology Covered:

• Image analysis

• Storage

• Whole slide imaging (WSI)

• Telepathology

o Static Telepathology

o Dynamic Telepathology

• Scanners

• Communication

o Web-Based

o Cloud-Based

• Information management systems

• Others

End User Covered:

• Clinical organizations

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Educational institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Academic Medical Centers (AMC)

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Digital Pathology Market, By Application

6 Global Digital Pathology Market, By Technology

7 Global Digital Pathology Market, By End User

8 Global Digital Pathology Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Apollo Pacs, Inc.

10.2 Digipath, Inc.

10.3 Aurora Interactive Ltd.

10.4 Philips healthcare

10.5 3DHISTECH

10.6 Corista LLC

10.7 Definiens AG

10.8 Nikon Corporation

10.9 Visiopharm

10.10 Omnyx

Continued...



